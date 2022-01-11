U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

AUM Biosciences Identifies Asymchem as the CDMO Partner of Choice for their Novel TRK inhibitor

·3 min read

TEDA TIANJIN, P.R. China and SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymchem (stock code: 002821.SZ), a leading global contract development and manufacturing service provider, and AUM Biosciences (AUM), a global clinical stage biotech company, focused on discovering, acquiring and developing next generation targeted oncology therapeutics, jointly announced today a collaboration agreement.

(PRNewsfoto/Asymchem)
(PRNewsfoto/Asymchem)

Under the terms of the agreement, AUM and Asymchem agree to collaborate on the process development, and the clinical and commercial production, of AUM 601, which is a highly selective oral small molecule inhibitor of the tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) for treating rare cancers.

"We are excited to partner with Asymchem in advancing our novel TRK inhibitor and believe the partnership will better allow us to reach our goal of transforming cancer care in the Asian landscape, and address unmet medical needs in the oncology space." said Vishal Doshi CEO, AUM Biosciences. "With their long successful history working with many of the world's top pharmaceutical and biotech companies as well as their wide breadth of offerings, we are confident in Asymchem's ability to support our needs now and in the future and trust that the collaboration will further the potential for AUM601, that has already shown promising data to justify advancement to a tumor agnostic registrational program."

"Asymchem is honored to aid AUM in bringing therapeutic treatments to patients suffering from rare cancers by performing drug substance process development and manufacturing solutions," stated Elut Hsu, President of Asymchem, Inc and SVP of BD for Asymchem Group. "Our extensive experience in the development, optimization and cGMP manufacture of small molecule APIs will be instrumental in supporting the advancement of AUM 601 and into commercialization."

About Asymchem
Founded in 1999, Asymchem is a leading global integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) providing innovative drug R&D and manufacturing. Asymchem is supported by 7000 employees based in PR China, the US, and the EU. Our mission is to drive efficiency through continuous technological advances for smarter, greener and more cost-effective manufacturing to support pharmaceutical clinical research and commercialization, backed by a proven track record of successful agency and industry inspections. For more information, please visit www.asymchem.com.

About AUM Biosciences
AUM Biosciences is a global clinical stage biotech company, focused on discovering and developing novel targeted oncology therapies, particularly for cancers with a clear genetic marker. The management team has an extensive track record of selecting distinctive early-stage assets, successfully exiting virtual biotech models, and has contributed significantly to the development of several currently marketed oncology treatments with annual peak sales up to $3B. AUM was founded to enable a holistic strategy for drug development and improving the probability of success with a focus on synergism, sustainability, and scalability. To know more, visit www.aumbiosciences.com

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Asymchem nor its subsidiaries assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aum-biosciences-identifies-asymchem-as-the-cdmo-partner-of-choice-for-their-novel-trk-inhibitor-301457718.html

SOURCE Asymchem

