Aumann Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Aumann (ETR:AAG) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €292.3m (up 34% from FY 2022).

Net income: €9.58m (up by €8.59m from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 3.3% (up from 0.5% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: €0.64 (up from €0.065 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Aumann Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 5.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 10%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the E-Mobility segment contributing a total revenue of €229.1m (78% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth €197.9m amounted to 68% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to €67.2m (79% of total expenses). Explore how AAG's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.8% growth forecast for the Machinery industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Machinery industry.

The company's shares are up 4.0% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on Aumann's balance sheet.

