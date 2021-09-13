U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Aunalytics to Present on Natural Language Interface Synthesis of SQL Database Queries at The 2021 European Conference on Machine Learning and Practice of Knowledge Discovery

Aunalytics
·3 min read

Leading Data Platform Provider to Showcase New NL2SQL System with Natural Language Interface for Deployment on Enterprise Data Marts in the Banking Sector

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics, a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, will present a new paper to be showcased at the ECML-PKDD 2021 Virtual Event, taking place online, September 13-17. During the event, David Cieslak, Chief Data Scientist for Aunalytics, will discuss the use of natural language interface synthesis of SQL database queries leveraging the company’s new NL2SQL System.

Natural language interface integration with database environments is a growing field that enables end users to interact with relational databases without technical database skills. These interfaces solve the problem of synthesizing SQL queries based on natural language input from the user. There are considerable research interests around the topic but there are few systems to date that are deployed on top of active enterprise data marts.

At ECML-PKDD 2021, Aunalytics will introduce the NL2SQL system and present on data simulations that provide adaptive feedback for continuous model advancement. The architecture of the NL2SQL is built on WikiSQL data and research conducted by the data science team at Aunalytics. The company supports multiple scenarios using a unique table expansion process. The data simulation and the feedback loop help the model continuously adjust to linguistic variation introduced by the domain specific knowledge.

“We are excited to explore this emerging area with the professionals attending ECML-PKDD 2021,” said David Cieslak, Chief Data Scientist, Aunalytics. “Advancements in natural language integration with today’s most widely deployed data marts is expected to improve business outcomes for financial institutions seeking next-level business intelligence.”

The ECML-PKDD 2021 event is the premier European machine learning and data mining conference, building upon more than 19 years of successful events and conferences held across Europe.

Tweet this: .@Aunalytics to Present on Natural Language Interface Synthesis of SQL Database Queries at The 2021 European Conference on Machine Learning and Practice of Knowledge Discovery #FinancialServices #Banks #CreditUnions #Dataplatform #DataAnalytics #Dataintegration #Dataaccuracy #AdvancedAnalytics #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #Masterdatamanagement #MDM #DataScientist #MachineLearning #ML #DigitalTransformation #FinancialServices

About Aunalytics
Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

PR Contact:
Denise Nelson
The Ventana Group for Aunalytics
(925) 858-5198
dnelson@theventanagroup.com


