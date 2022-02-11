U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

Aura Adds Former Snap Executive Lara Sweet to Board of Directors

·2 min read

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, today announced the appointment of Lara Sweet to the Aura Board of Directors effective February 8. Sweet, the former interim chief financial officer and chief people officer of Snap Inc., will leverage her deep roots in technology, finance and talent development to help propel Aura in its next phase of growth. She has extensive experience in accounting and finance, having also served as chief accounting officer at both Snap Inc. and AOL. Sweet will serve as chair of Aura's audit committee.

(PRNewsfoto/Aura)
(PRNewsfoto/Aura)

"At Aura, we are building a diverse board of directors with experience spanning industry sectors from cybersecurity to consumer technology to finance," said Sujay Jaswa, Chairman of Aura's Board of Directors. "Lara has served in leadership roles during key phases of hyper growth at Snap and AOL, and we are excited to be adding her unique perspective to Aura as the company scales."

During her time at Snap Inc., Sweet served in a variety of roles that provided strategic direction to the company during moments of rapid growth and change. She supported Snap Inc.'s culture and talent throughout the onset of a global pandemic that required a rapid shift to remote work. And, as interim chief financial officer, she provided seamless continuity for the company's financial organization during an executive transition.

"This is a great moment to be joining Aura's board as the company has tremendous momentum, and is putting in place a world class leadership team and board," said Sweet. "I look forward to helping guide Hari and the team as they continue to grow as an organization and keep all of us safe online."

Sweet currently serves as a board member and audit committee chair of MediaAlpha. Prior to joining Snap, Sweet served as controller and chief accounting officer at AOL, and previously served as chief audit executive, and vice president, assistant controller. She has held the positions of senior director, external reporting at Freddie Mac and manager, internal audit at Marriott International. Sweet holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from George Mason University.

For more information about Aura's executive board and leadership team, visit www.aura.com/about.

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com.

Contact:
Eva Dudzik
908-642-8581
eva.dudzik@aura.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aura-adds-former-snap-executive-lara-sweet-to-board-of-directors-301480688.html

SOURCE Aura

