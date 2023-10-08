Aura Biosciences Independent Chairman of the Board Acquires 30% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, David Johnson, recently paid US$8.38 per share to buy US$168k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 30%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aura Biosciences

In fact, the recent purchase by David Johnson was the biggest purchase of Aura Biosciences shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$8.99 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Aura Biosciences insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. David Johnson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

David Johnson bought 36.07k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$9.75. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Aura Biosciences insiders have about 0.6% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.1m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aura Biosciences Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Aura Biosciences insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aura Biosciences. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Aura Biosciences (2 are a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

