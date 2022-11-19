U.S. markets closed

Aura Minerals Files the Feasibility Study Technical Report for the Matupá Gold Project

Aura Minerals Inc
·3 min read
Aura Minerals Inc
Aura Minerals Inc

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA, B3: AURA33) (“Aura” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed the technical report for the Company’s Matupá Gold Project. The report is titled “Feasibility Study Technical Report (NI 43-101) for the Matupá Gold Project” (the “Technical Report”) and is compliant with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The report has been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

As announced in a press release on October 5, 2022, the Matupá Gold Project will be an open pit mine. The Matupá Gold Project is situated in the Alta Floresta Province, a prolific region with large companies operating and exploring in the area, such as Anglo American, Codelco, Nexa Resources, IAMGOLD and Yamana Gold. The company believes that there is significant potential to expand the Life of Mine with two additional deposits currently being drilled.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has four additional gold projects in Brazil: Almas, under construction; Borborema and Matupá, in development, and São Francisco, in care & maintenance, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa
President & CEO
305-239-9332

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) which include, without limitation, the operation of the Matupà Gold Project as an open pit mine. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements if such risks, uncertainties or factors materialize. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Specific reference is made to the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation the ability of the Company to achieve its short-term and longer-term outlook and the anticipated timing and results thereof, the ability to lower costs and increase production, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, copper and gold or certain other commodity price volatility, changes in debt and equity markets, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data, increases in costs, environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic conditions and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements.


