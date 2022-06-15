Aura Minerals Inc. Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- ARMZF
ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (“Aura” or the “Company”) (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33), announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 15, 2022, via live webcast.
Votes at the Meeting
For additional details on these matters, please see the management information circular of the Company dated May 5, 2022.
1. Election of Directors. Voting results for the election of Directors are as follows:
Nominee
Outcome
For
% For
Withheld
% Withheld
Paulo de Brito
Carried
39,652,414
99.502%
198,374
0.498%
Paulo de Brito Filho
Carried
39,629,814
99.445%
220,974
0.555%
Stephen Keith
Carried
39,846,151
99.988%
4,637
0.012%
Philip Reade
Carried
39,746,016
99.737%
104,772
0.263%
Richmond Fenn
Carried
39,652,573
99.503%
198,215
0.497%
Fabio Luis Ribeiro
Carried
39,652,252
99.502%
198,536
0.498%
Bruno Mauad
Carried
39,623,497
99.430%
227,291
0.570%
2. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors. Voting results for the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants and PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board to fix their remuneration, are as follows:
Outcome
For
% For
Withheld
% Withheld
Carried
40,055,664
99.891%
43,711
0.109%
About Aura 360° Mining
Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.
Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria and the Gold Road mine in Arizona, United States, currently in care & maintenance.
For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:
Rodrigo Barbosa
President & CEO
305-239-9332