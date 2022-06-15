Aura Minerals Inc. Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Aura Minerals Inc

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (“Aura” or the “Company”) (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33), announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 15, 2022, via live webcast.



Votes at the Meeting

For additional details on these matters, please see the management information circular of the Company dated May 5, 2022.

1. Election of Directors. Voting results for the election of Directors are as follows:

Nominee Outcome For % For Withheld % Withheld Paulo de Brito Carried 39,652,414 99.502% 198,374 0.498% Paulo de Brito Filho Carried 39,629,814 99.445% 220,974 0.555% Stephen Keith Carried 39,846,151 99.988% 4,637 0.012% Philip Reade Carried 39,746,016 99.737% 104,772 0.263% Richmond Fenn Carried 39,652,573 99.503% 198,215 0.497% Fabio Luis Ribeiro Carried 39,652,252 99.502% 198,536 0.498% Bruno Mauad Carried 39,623,497 99.430% 227,291 0.570%

2. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors. Voting results for the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants and PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board to fix their remuneration, are as follows:

Outcome For % For Withheld % Withheld Carried 40,055,664 99.891% 43,711 0.109%

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria and the Gold Road mine in Arizona, United States, currently in care & maintenance.

For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa

President & CEO

305-239-9332



