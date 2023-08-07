Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 53%, while individual investors hold 31%

Key Insights

Aura Minerals' significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

53% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Bergnol Holding Ltd)

Insiders have sold recently

A look at the shareholders of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 53% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 31% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Aura Minerals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aura Minerals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Aura Minerals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Aura Minerals' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Aura Minerals. Bergnol Holding Ltd is currently the largest shareholder, with 53% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.0% of common stock, and Invesco Ltd. holds about 2.4% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Aura Minerals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Aura Minerals Inc.. In their own names, insiders own CA$10m worth of stock in the CA$734m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 31% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 53%, of the Aura Minerals stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Aura Minerals that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

