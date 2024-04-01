Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) shareholders have earned a 58% CAGR over the last five years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) shares for the last five years, while they gained 677%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also up 20% in about a month. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Aura Minerals' earnings per share are down 12% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

We note that the dividend has not increased, so that doesn't seem to explain the increase, either. It could be that the revenue growth of 18% per year is viewed as evidence that Aura Minerals is growing. Indeed, revenue growth, rather than EPS, might be the current focus of the business.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Aura Minerals, it has a TSR of 896% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Aura Minerals provided a TSR of 2.2% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 58% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aura Minerals better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Aura Minerals .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

