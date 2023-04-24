London, UK --News Direct-- Aura Renewable Acquisitions PLC

Aura Renewable Acquisitions PLC (LSE:ARA) non-executive Chairman John Croft speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive following the release of the main market listed SPAC's maiden results. Aura aims to acquire businesses in the renewable sector, particularly in energy storage and battery technologies.

The company was set up in 2021 and has been actively looking for potential opportunities, despite the challenges in the capital markets in 2022. Croft says that he's "very hopeful" of making a transaction this year and expresses optimistim about the opportunities in the renewable sector.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/aura-renewable-acquisitions-very-hopeful-of-making-a-transaction-this-year-476211430