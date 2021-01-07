This $119 strap expands your Apple Watch’s fitness tracking

So you got a new Apple Watch for Christmas — congrats! The new year is the perfect time to get acquainted with watchOS so you can tackle your fitness goals head on. But, if you’ve never used a smartwatch, the myriad features might overwhelm you, especially the granular health-related settings.

We’ll break down some of the Apple Watch’s fitness features. It has sensors that can monitor your health and activity, remind you to stand or breathe throughout the day and even tracks your heart rate during workouts. The idea is to illustrate where you can improve and what you should strive for, but it’s not perfect. For example, it can’t measure your fat or muscle mass. Perhaps they’ll be able to one day, but why wait when this $119 Apple Watch strap can do that right now?

Under the hood, the Aura Smart Strap features a sensor that analyzes your bioimpedance to provide accurate fat and body measurements. Aura can also monitor your hydration levels so you’ll know whether you’re drinking enough (or too much) water. This data syncs with Apple HealthKit so you can view your progress and set new goals.

The strap fits just about any wrist and is splash resistant, making it ideal for a sweaty gym session or jog in the rain. To use it, just open the Aura app on your Watch, push the button on the strap and touch the electrodes to create a circuit. It’ll send your data to the app within 30 seconds. Best of all, the device is powered by a coin battery, so you don’t have to worry about yet another charging cable.

The Apple Watch isn’t exactly the ultimate fitness band, but the Aura Smart Strap gets it one step closer. It’s available now for $119 in a variety of colors such as black, gray, red and green.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.