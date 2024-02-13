Aurania Resources Insiders Added CA$3.43m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aurania Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Keith Barron for CA$3.3m worth of shares, at about CA$0.46 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.22). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Aurania Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Aurania Resources Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Executive Chairman Keith Barron bought just CA$6.6k worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Does Aurania Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Aurania Resources insiders own 44% of the company, worth about CA$6.5m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aurania Resources Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Aurania Resources insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Aurania Resources has 7 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

