This Aurelia Metals Insider Increased Their Holding By 196% Last Year \

Insiders were net buyers of Aurelia Metals Limited's (ASX:AMI ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aurelia Metals

The insider Franklyn Brazil made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$7.9m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.14 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.10). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Franklyn Brazil was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Franklyn Brazil bought 126.10m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.15. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Aurelia Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 12% of Aurelia Metals shares, worth about AU$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aurelia Metals Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Aurelia Metals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Aurelia Metals and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aurelia Metals. For example - Aurelia Metals has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

