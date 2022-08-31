U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.75
    +7.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,823.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,403.50
    +44.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,859.60
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.13
    -0.51 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0025
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1654
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6290
    -0.1200 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,305.67
    -190.54 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.66
    +4.26 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,333.18
    -28.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q2 2022 Interim Report (January - June)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Auriant Mining AB
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AUR.ST
Auriant Mining AB
Auriant Mining AB

Highlights
Amounts in parentheses refer to the same period in the previous year.

  • Gold production 423.1 kg / 13,605 oz (454.9 kg /14,626 oz).

  • Gold sales 435.5 kg /14,000 oz (391.8 kg /12,598 oz)

  • Consolidated revenue US$ 26.3 mln (US$ 22.9 mln)

  • Net profit after tax US$ 9.7 mln (US$ 3.7 mln)

  • EBITDA US$ 13.5 mln (US$ 10.6 mln)

  • Net cash flow generated from operating activities US$ 7.4 mln (US$ 10.7 mln)

  • Average selling price for gold US$ 1,878 per oz (US$ 1,821 per oz)

  • 2022 updated annual production forecast is 800 kg of gold.

Significant events after the reporting period

Birgit Köster Hoffmann, member of the Board of directors of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the “Company”) resigned from the Company’s Board of directors for personal reasons on 18 August 2022.

Birgit Köster Hoffmann joined the Company’s Board of directors in May 2021 and was the chairperson of the Finance and Audit Committee since May 2022.

A new chairperson of the Finance and Audit Committee will be appointed by the Board from among the current Board members of the Company.

Full report is available here

This will be followed by a ZOOM Conference for analysts and investors with Danilo Lange (CEO), Vladimir Vorushkin (CFO) and Petr Kustikov (COO), who will be presenting Auriant Mining’s H1 2022 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 13:00 CET (13:00 Stockholm, 14:00 Moscow, 12:00 London).

To participate in a ZOOM Conference on Wednesday, August 31st, please send to our email conf@auriant.com the following information: email, name, Company name. We will send the conference ID and passcode by email.

If you have any questions, you can send them to our email: conf@auriant.com.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.seThis information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.  The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09.20 CET on August 31st, 2022.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Tech stocks: MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to make the case for why MATANA should be the new name for Big Tech stocks instead of FAANG.

  • The third richest man in the world behind Musk and Bezos is a college dropout whose fortune has surged $60 billion this year

    With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • Top stocks after hours: Netflix, Snap, CrowdStrike and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • Chip stocks could plunge another 25% as ‘we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade,’ analyst says

    After a rough few months for semiconductor stocks, one Wall Street analyst expects the pain to continue and predicted Tuesday that "we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade."

  • Buffett’s BYD Stake Sale Fuels Fears of More Selling to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders rushed to sell BYD Co. after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, fearing that the legendary investor may be gearing up for an eventual exit after more than a decade as the company’s most notable backer.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail

  • 10 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. In July 2022, the Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% from a year ago, marking a little […]

  • 'This is beyond imagination': Poland homeowners are lining up for days, sleeping in their cars to buy fuel — and coal stocks are still white-hot due to the demand

    Reminiscent of communist times? Maybe it's even worse.

  • Goldman Sachs’ 2 Stock Picks With at Least 100% Upside Potential

    There’s no doubt, Wall Street did not like Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The markets tumbled after Powell stressed the central bank is committed to taming inflation and will implement another 75bp hike if that is what is needed to get the job done. The markets might have thrown the toys out of the pram, but while cognizant of a bearish scenario, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist Jan Hatzius is not overly concerned, preferring to focus on Powell’s less hawkish commentary. “We contin

  • Tesla (TSLA) is a Screaming Buy Post 3:1 Stock Spilt

    For investors who can swallow elevated valuation levels and are looking for companies with robust growth prospects, Tesla (TSLA) should be on the top of their list.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and we’re in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfoli

  • Snap plans to lay off 20% of its workforce

    A new report indicates that Snap plans to lay off 20% of its 6,400+ employees.

  • Warren Buffett’s Latest Portfolio: 10 Undervalued Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued stock picks from Warren Buffett’s latest portfolio. You can skip our discussion on Buffett’s recent investment decisions and go directly to Warren Buffett’s Latest Portfolio: 5 Undervalued Stock Picks. Warren Buffett will turn 92 years old on August 30, and the billionaire is showing no signs of a […]

  • 10 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best cheap semiconductor stocks to buy and hold. If you want to explore similar semiconductor stocks that promise long-term gains, you can also take a look at 5 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold. The Global Chipmaking Industry Poised to Grow at 14% Clip According […]

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • Tesla, Nvidia in the red as stocks extend losses

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Tuesday's market action, which saw Tesla and Nvidia among the biggest laggards of the day.