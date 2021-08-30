U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q2 2021 Interim Report (January - June)

Auriant Mining AB
·4 min read
In this article:
Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated revenue US$ 22.9 mln (H1 2020: US$ 28.4 mln).

  • Net profit after tax US$ 3.7 mln (H1 2020: US$ 8.6 mln).

  • EBITDA US$ 10.6 mln (H1 2020: US$ 16.8 mln).

  • Net cash flow generated from operating activities US$ 10.7 mln (H1 2020: US$ 14.7 mln).

  • In June 2021, further improvements of the terms of the VTB loan facility: the interest rate was reduced to 3 months LIBOR plus 3.7% and the compulsory “cash sweep” was canceled.

  • Since 1 January 2021, Auriant Mining Group has changed the presentation currency from Swedish krona to U.S. dollars (USD) and presented the Group’s H1 2021 consolidated financial statements in USD.

Operational Highlights

  • Volume of ore processed through the CIL plant amounted to 207 thousand tonnes with an average grade of 2.24 g/t (total gold in processed ore – 463 kg). The CIL plant was operating at projected throughput per working hour (>50 t/hour) and at a higher recovery rate of 92.9%.

  • In H1 2021, total gold production was 455 kg (14,626 oz), compared to 521 kg (16,750 oz) in H1 2020, a decrease of 13%, or 66 kg (2,124 oz).

  • H1 2021 gold sales were 392 kg (12,598 oz), compared to 537 kg (17,249 oz) in H1 2020, a decrease of 145 kg (4,651 oz), or 27%.

  • Average selling price for gold increased by 10% to US$ 1,821 per oz (H1 2020: US$ 1,648 per oz).

  • Total cash cost increased by 22% to US$ 705 per oz (H1 2020: US$ 577 per oz). The cost driver was higher stripping volume. H1 2021 stripping was 773.8 thousand m3 (+344.8 thousand m3, or 80% more than in H1 2020).

  • 2021 annual total gold production forecast is 900 - 930 kg (28,936 – 29,900 oz). Annual throughput of the CIL plant will amount to 350 - 380 thousand tonnes.

Full report is available here

This will be followed by a ZOOM Conference for analysts and investors with Danilo Lange (CEO), Vladimir Vorushkin (CFO) and Petr Kustikov (COO), who will be presenting Auriant Mining’s H1 2021 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 13:00 CET (13:00 Stockholm, 14:00 Moscow, 12:00 London).

To participate in a ZOOM Conference on Monday, August 30th, please send to our email conf@auriant.com the following information: email, name, Company name. We will send the conference ID and passcode by email.

If you have any questions, you can send them to our email: conf@auriant.com.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com
www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09.20 CET on August 30th, 2021.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

