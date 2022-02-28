Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q4 2021 Interim Report (January - December)

Auriant Mining AB

Highlights

Amounts in parentheses refer to the same period in the previous year.

Gold production 910.8 kg / 29,283 oz (964.7 kg /31,014 oz). 2021 Production was in line with the company’s forecast.

Gold sales 818.5 kg /26,316 oz (946.4 kg /30,428 oz)

Consolidated revenue US$ 47.7 mln (US$ 53.4 mln)

Net profit after tax US$ 7.1 mln (US$ 10.4 mln)

EBITDA US$ 22.5 mln (US$ 30.9 mln)

Net cash flow generated from operating activities US$ 17.8 mln (US$ 27.5 mln)

Average selling price for gold US$ 1,812 per oz (US$ 1,755 per oz)

2022 annual production forecast is 800 - 830 kg of gold.

VTB loan facility: in June 2021, further improvements were agreed, such as the reduction of the interest rate to 3 months LIBOR plus 3.7% and the cancellation of a compulsory "cash sweep" clause in the loan agreement.

Golden Impala bond issue agreement: in December 2021 a new Addendum to bond issue agreement regarding extension of Maturity date till 31 December 2024 and new Interest rate of three months U.S. Dollars LIBOR plus 6.44 percent was signed.

US$ 2.3 mln of additional provision for waste disposal accrued in LLC “Tardan Gold” for 2019-2021 (please see note 8 on page 18 for details).

Significant events after the reporting period

The Company is pleased to confirm that all false insolvency petitions in relation to subsidiary LLC “Tardan Gold” and other subsidiaries have now been struck out by the relevant courts. The Company and its subsidiaries continue their business as usual.

Full report is available here

This will be followed by a ZOOM Conference for analysts and investors with Danilo Lange (CEO), Vladimir Vorushkin (CFO) and Petr Kustikov (COO), who will be presenting Auriant Mining’s Q4 2021 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 13:00 CET (13:00 Stockholm, 15:00 Moscow, 12:00 London).

To participate in a ZOOM Conference on Monday, February 28th, please send to our email conf@auriant.com the following information: email, name, Company name. We will send the conference ID and passcode by email.

If you have any questions, you can send them to our email: conf@auriant.com .

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se .

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09.00 CET on February 28th, 2022.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

