U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,471.50
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,665.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,779.50
    -61.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,027.50
    +6.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    -1.33 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.24 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.04
    +2.19 (+9.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8950
    -0.2050 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,968.16
    -3,165.91 (-7.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.22
    -74.04 (-7.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.17
    -53.84 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 12m 2021 operational update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Auriant Mining AB
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AUR.ST

Highlights:

  • In 12m 2021, total gold production amounted to 910.8 kg (29,283 oz), compared to 964.7 kg (31,014 oz) in 12m 2020, a decrease of 6%, or 53.9 kg (1,731 oz), but in line with the 2021 production plan;

  • Hard rock gold production was 893.3 kg (28,720 oz), compared to 952.7 kg (30,629 oz) in 12m 2020, a decrease of 6%, or 59.4 kg (1,909 oz);

  • Alluvial gold production amounted to 17.5 kg (563 oz), compared to 12.0 kg (386 oz) in 2020, an increase of 46%, or 5,5 kg (178 oz);

  • 12m 2021, total gold sales were 818.5 kg (26,316 oz), compared to 946.4 kg (30,428 oz) in 12m 2020, a decrease of 127.9 kg (4,112 oz), or 14%;

  • 428,300 tonnes of ore were processed with an average grade of 2.30 g/t;

  • In 12m of 2021, the CIL plant operated for 8,004 hours at an increased throughput rate of 53.5 tonnes per working hour (>50 t/hour) and at the targeted recovery rate of 91.2%;

  • 458,500 tonnes of ore were mined in 12m 2021, compared to 387,200 tonnes in 12m 2020, an increase of 71,300 tonnes or 18%. Stripping volume in 12m 2021 was 1.86 million m3 (+956,900 m3, or 106% more than in the 12m of 2020);

  • The average grade in 12m 2021 was 2.32 g/t, compared to 2.42 g/t in 12m 2020, a decrease of 4%. The mined average grade is in line with the Mineplan;

  • Overall, the 2021 Production was in line with the company’s forecast.

Total Gold Production

Production unit

12m 2021

12m 2020

Change

kg

oz

kg

oz

kg

oz

%

Hard rock

Tardan (CIL)

893.3

28,720

952.7

30,629

-59.4

-1,909

-6%

Alluvial

Staroverinskaya

17.5

563

12.0

386

5.5

178

46%

Total gold produced

910.8

29,283

964.7

31,014

-53.9

-1,731

-6%

Hard Rock Gold Production

Unit

12m 2021

12m 2020

Change

Mining

Waste stripping

000 m3

1,859.3

902.4

956.9

106%

Ore mined

000 tonnes

458.5

387.2

71.3

18%

Gold in Ore

kg

1065.7

937.0

128.7

14%

Average grade

g/t

2.32

2.42

-0.10

-4%

CIL

Ore processing

000 tonnes

428.3

393.5

34.8

9%

Grade

g/t

2.30

2.66

-0.36

-14%

Gold in ore processing

kg

983.9

1,045.2

-61.3

-6%

Gold produced CIL

kg

893.3

953.0

-59.7

-6%

Opening WIP (gold)

kg

1.2

Closing WIP (gold)

kg

5.2

Recovery

%

91.2%

91.2%

0.0%

0.0%

Warehouse on Dec 31

Ore

000 tonnes

131.6

101.0

30.6

30%

Grade

g/t

2.19

2.03

0.16

8%

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com
www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.20 CET on January 21st, 2022.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Steelmaker CEO Warns North America Market a ‘Falling Knife’

    (Bloomberg) -- The North American steel market is in for some rough months ahead, with excess supplies, rising inventories and shrinking demand, according to the head of Stelco Holdings Inc. Steelmaker shares fell.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets Wrap“It’s a falling knif

  • Denison Announces 22.5% Owned McClean Lake Operation Granted Approval to Expand Tailings Management Facility

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") has approved an amendment to the uranium mine and mill licence for the McClean Lake Operation to allow for the expansion of the JEB Tailings Management Facility ("TMF"). View PDF version

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • Why Pan American Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Coeur Mining Surged Roughly 10% Today

    Shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS), Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM), and Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) all rose strongly on a bad day for the markets today, up 9.6%, 10.2%, and 8.6%, respectively. In addition, Pan American Silver released its preliminary fourth-quarter production report on Wednesday, and Fortuna released its own report on Tuesday. In the fourth quarter, Pan American mined 19.2 million ounces of silver, versus its guidance of 19 to 20 million ounces.

  • Saylor Advocates Bitcoin Mining, says BTC Energy Use is ‘Inconsequential’

    Reports by the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) show that the percentage of the global Bitcoin mining industry running on renewable power has increased.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Bank of America stock jumps as profit rises above expectations, while revenue comes up a bit shy

    Shares of Bank of America Corp. rallied 2.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the moneycenter bank reported fourth-quarter profit that rose above expectations while revenue came up a bit shy, while growth in loans and deposits helped boost net interest income (NII) despite a challenging interest rate environment. Net income rose to $6.77 billion, or 82 cent a share, from $5.21 billion, or 59 cents a share, in the year ago period, and beat the FactSet consensus of 77 cents. Total revenue ros

  • Is Zoom Stock A Buy? Bears Fret Over Microsoft Teams Essentials

    Yes, shares in Zoom Video soared during the coronavirus crisis. But what's the outlook for Zoom stock after the Five9 merger failed to close?

  • Kinder Morgan's 2021 revenue jumps 42% year over year, net income skyrockets

    The company noted that much of its increase in net income was nonrecurring because it was related to the winter storm in February.

  • Fed Hikes to Test Indonesia’s Resolve to Maintain Dovish Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would That Mean?Bank Indonesia says its monetary policy doesn’t have to move in lockstep wi

  • Hyundai Card VP Says Crypto Passing Tulip Stage, Asia’s NFT Shift

    Chinese new year digital collections launched. Hyundai Card VP says crypto is passing the "tulip stage." Asia's growing role in the NFT boom. We'll have more on those stories and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world in this episode of "The Daily Forkast."

  • Starbucks ends workers vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

    Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month.

  • P&G lifts sales forecast as price hikes, hygiene product demand continue

    The company's shares rose nearly 2% in premarket trading as strong quarterly sales helped cushion the blow from a bigger-than-previously forecast increase in annual freight and commodity costs. Sales of fabric & home care products, including Tide and Mr. Clean, rose 7% in the second quarter, as the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant led consumers to buy more cleaning products. A more intense flu season also drove organic demand for personal health care products up 20%.

  • Curaleaf Closes Bloom Dispensaries Acquisition

    Curaleaf Holdings (TSE: CURA), a leading international supplier of consumer cannabis products, announced Wednesday it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Bloom Dispensaries, a single, vertically integrated state-owned cannabis operator in Arizona. Expands in Arizona Curaleaf paid an aggregate purchase price of approximately $211 million. With the closing of the transaction, Curaleaf's business footprint has grown to 13 dispensaries in Arizona and 121 nationwide. The deal with B

  • Microsoft 'pulled up a megayacht' for Activision Blizzard employees

    Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard could help change the culture at the embattled gaming company.

  • Better CEO Who Faced Backlash Over Mass Firings Is Returning

    (Bloomberg) -- Vishal Garg is returning to the chief executive officer role at online mortgage lender Better after “taking a break” that followed mass firings conducted via conference call that sparked outrage among workers.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid B

  • Any Reason To Buy Canopy Growth As Market Share Slips?

    Canopy Growth pushed back its profitability targets and its market share has slipped. So is there any reason to buy CGC stock now?

  • Moynihan Sees BofA Loan Growth Up Single Digits in 2022

    Bank of America Chief Executive Officer&nbsp;Brian Moynihan&nbsp;sees the company's customers as able to take on more debt, expects rates to go up in 2022 and says the bank's investment-banking pipeline is "full." He speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Analysis-Dollar churns as investors bet on growth outside U.S

    Currency market investors are less sure about the U.S. dollar's outlook now than they have been for many months, prompting sharp gyrations by the greenback last week despite red hot inflation data and a hawkish Federal Reserve. "Everybody had been positioned for a stronger dollar" going into the new year, said Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global. Then last week, the U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, fell as much as 1.2% before paring loses to finish the week down 0.6%.

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Tops Views On Earnings, Misses On Sales

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst expectations for earnings in the fourth quarter but missed on sales.