Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AUPH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The US$1.0b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$108m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$73m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 9 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$15m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 68% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

