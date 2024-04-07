When Will Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AUPH) future prospects. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The US$730m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$78m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$59m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 54% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

