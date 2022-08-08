U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.00
    +14.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,872.00
    +115.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,288.50
    +59.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.00
    +7.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.99
    +0.98 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    +0.13 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0188
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -0.29 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2106
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2640
    +0.2940 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,764.38
    +745.95 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.01
    +16.79 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.85
    +45.11 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Aurion Announces Repurchase of Royalties on Kaaresselkä and Kiekerömaa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AIRRF
Aurion Resources Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)
Aurion Resources Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed with Tertiary Minerals Plc ("Tertiary") to acquire and cancel royalties on the Kaaresselkä (Risti, 100% Aurion) and Kiekerömaa (B2Gold JV) gold prospects for a total consideration of CAD$200,000 and 83,333 Aurion common shares.

  • Acquisition and cancellation of royalties on Kaaresselkä (Risti, 100% Aurion) and Kiekerömaa (B2Gold JV) gold prospects, consisting of:

  • Total consideration to be paid on closing:

On closing of the agreement, Aurion will issue 83,333 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to Tertiary. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from closing. The agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Comments

"The acquisition and cancellation of the royalties on the Kaaresselkä (Risti, 100% Aurion) and Kiekerömää (B2Gold JV) gold occurrences is well aligned with Aurion's approach of maximizing the value of our properties," commented Aurion's CEO, Matti Talikka.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Matti Talikka, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/08/c7535.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

    As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is unrivalled. As its founder, Jack Ma soared in power and prestige, acquiring a global reputation that spread alongside the company’s growth into a global e-commerce giant.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Advanced Micro Devices continues to deliver strong financial results, which could lead to blockbuster gains in its stock price.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is following an age-old adage: Buy the dip.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over What Comes NextThe conglomerate was a net buyer of equities in the

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • Have the markets bottomed, and is it safe to buy? Experts weigh in

    A recession? Don’t tell that to the stock market. The major averages ended positive for the week. That came after the best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020.

  • Winners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are the biggest winners now that a huge piece of Democrats’ economic agenda is hurtling toward enactment. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But D

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reports $44 billion loss as portfolio value falls

    Warren Buffett's company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted and he bought significantly fewer stocks, but Berkshire Hathaway's many operating companies generally performed well.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Garmin Ltd. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since touching their respective closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely tracked S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. While the Dow came within a bad day of ending in bear market territory, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were firmly entrenched there. If there's a silver lining to the worst first-half to a year for the S&P 500 since 1970, it's that bargains abound for patient investors.

  • Intel, Micron, and 3 Other Stocks With Direct Exposure to Taiwan

    The focus on China's actions toward Taiwan puts the spotlight on the chip industry, and these are stocks to keep on the radar for possible volatility.

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

    These stocks could be value opportunities

  • 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy

    In this article we are going to review the 10 best technology stocks to buy. You can skip to our list of the 5 best technology stocks to buy if you are short on time. There are conflicting signals about the health of the US economy. On the one hand the labor markets are red […]

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account. I reported it, then moved it to my savings account. Have I done enough?

    ‘I have made an earnest attempt to get the bank to take their money back, so I was wondering if at any point or time the money would become legally mine.’

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Lower on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday reports the Consumer Price Index for July. Economists are expecting a 8.7% year-over-year increase.

  • Tata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million

    "With our manufacturing capacity nearing saturation, this acquisition is timely and a win-win for all stakeholders," Tata Motors said in a statement. Ford had less than 2% of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it stopped production in the country last year, having struggled for more than two decades to generate profits.