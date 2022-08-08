Aurion Announces Repurchase of Royalties on Kaaresselkä and Kiekerömaa

Aurion Resources Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed with Tertiary Minerals Plc ("Tertiary") to acquire and cancel royalties on the Kaaresselkä (Risti, 100% Aurion) and Kiekerömaa (B2Gold JV) gold prospects for a total consideration of CAD$200,000 and 83,333 Aurion common shares.

Acquisition and cancellation of royalties on Kaaresselkä (Risti, 100% Aurion) and Kiekerömaa (B2Gold JV) gold prospects, consisting of:

Total consideration to be paid on closing:

On closing of the agreement, Aurion will issue 83,333 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to Tertiary. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from closing. The agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

"The acquisition and cancellation of the royalties on the Kaaresselkä (Risti, 100% Aurion) and Kiekerömää (B2Gold JV) gold occurrences is well aligned with Aurion's approach of maximizing the value of our properties," commented Aurion's CEO, Matti Talikka.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland.

Matti Talikka, CEO

