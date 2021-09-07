U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

Aurion Identifies Multiple Gold in Till Anomalies at Risti and Launi Properties

  • Multiple gold in till anomalies identified by regional sampling program within the Risti and Launi properties

  • Gold in till anomalies encountered within several geologic settings including volcanic, sedimentary and intrusion related domains

  • Follow up sampling program to commence

ST. JOHN'S NL, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces results from regional base of till sampling program at its wholly owned Risti and Launi properties located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland.

Company Logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)
Company Logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

Summary

Base of till sampling program identifies multiple gold anomalies
A number of gold in till anomalies have been identified from the regional base of till sampling program (a total of 3,493 samples) that targeted previously unexplored areas within the Risti and Launi properties.

Elevated gold values were encountered within several geologic settings including volcanic, sedimentary and intrusion related domains.

Many of the gold in till anomalies coincide with, or are in close proximity to, potential structural features and/or lithological contacts interpreted from geophysical data sets.

The encouraging results further support the prospectivity of Aurion's extensive land package and warrant follow up activities including continuation and expansion of the base of till sampling program.

Comments
"The identification of a number of gold in till anomalies in previously unexplored areas is highly encouraging and highlights the potential for new gold discoveries within the Risti and Launi properties" commented Matti Talikka, Aurion's CEO. "Significant discoveries have been made in northern Finland through base of till sampling. Sakatti and Ikkari represent two large, high-grade discoveries that were initially detected as minor base of till anomalies in areas with limited outcrop. Aurion's many surface discoveries have been made by prospecting in areas with prominent outcrop. We expect base of till sampling on our unexplored, covered areas to play an important role in the discovery process going forward."

Base of till sampling program identifies multiple gold anomalies
The vast majority of the Risti and Launi properties is covered by glacial till. Many of these till covered areas are not amenable to the prospecting and surface mapping that has previously led to multiple discoveries, including the Aamurusko high-grade discovery. Till sampling has been a key exploration method behind most gold and base metal discoveries within the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, including the recent Ikkari (Rupert Resources) and Sakatti (Anglo American) discoveries.

Aurion commenced a regional base of till sampling program in early 2021 with an aim to provide information on regional scale geology and gold prospectivity of mainly unexplored, till covered parts of the properties.

During the first half of 2021, a total of 3,493 samples were collected along a number of profiles covering selected parts of the properties. See Figure 1 for samples locations and gold values.

Sampling initially took advantage of winter conditions in order to access swampy areas and then continued in the spring and summer in forested and dry areas. The sample spacing along the profiles varies between 25 and 100 metres (m) and the distance between profiles is up to several kilometres. The reconnaissance sampling only covered a limited part of the properties and the sample density remains very sparse in many areas of interest.

The sample depths varied between 0.5 and 18.5 m with an average depth of 3.15 m. The sampling targeted the base of till layer, but in some locations this layer was not reached due to deep overburden, bouldery till and the light weight and less powerful till sampling rig used.

At the Risti property, gold in till anomalies were encountered for example in the northeastern flank and southwestern parts of the property as well as along strike to the east and west from the Kaaresselkä prospect. Many of these anomalies are interpreted to occur within mafic to ultramafic domains.

At the Launi East property, gold in till anomalies are potentially trending in north-south or northwest-southeast directions in the western, middle and eastern parts of the property.

At the Launi West property, gold in till anomalies exist particularly at the center of the property.

Many of the gold in till anomalies coincide with, or are in close proximity to, potential structural features and/or lithological contacts interpreted from geophysical data sets. In addition, elevated pathfinder element concentrations (for example arsenic, copper and tellurium) coincident with gold anomalies in several locations.

The results warrant further exploration activities including follow up sampling in many areas with anomalous gold values and expansion of the base of till sampling program to other unexplored parts of the properties.

The large number of elevated gold values across the Risti and Launi properties further highlight the potential for new discoveries within the extensive land package.

Figures associated with this release can be found on the Company website at https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1396/nr21-14figures.pdf.

Quality Assurance and Quality
All samples were initially delivered to the ALS preparation facility in Sodankylä, Finland from where they were shipped to the ALS preparation facility in Outokumpu, Finland where sample preparation work was completed. All analytical work was completed at the ALS facility in Loughrea, Ireland. ALS is an internationally accredited lab and are ISO compliant (ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 17025:2005). Early in the program samples were only assayed for gold using the Au-AA24 procedure (50 g fire assay with AAS finish: Lower Detection Limit ("LDL") 0.005 g/t gold; Upper Detection Limit ("UDL") 10 g/t gold) or the Au-AA23 procedure (30 g fire assay with AAS finish: LDL 0.005 g/t gold; UDL 10 g/t gold). The assay method was subsequently changed to include platinum and palladium. All subsequent samples were assayed for gold, platinum and palladium using the PGM-ICP24 procedure (50 g fire assay with ICP-AES finish: LDL 0.001 g/t gold, 0.005 g/t platinum, 0.001 g/t palladium; UDL 10 g/t gold, 10 g/t platinum, 10 g/t palladium) or the PGM-ICP23 procedure (30 g fire assay with ICP-AES finish: LDL 0.001 g/t gold, 0.005 g/t platinum, 0.001 g/t palladium; UDL 10 g/t gold, 10 g/t platinum, 10 g/t palladium). Multi-element analysis (ME-MS61, four-acid digestion, 48 element ICP-MS) was completed on all samples. Certified standards were inserted every 25 samples. ALS has its own QA/QC protocol using standards, blanks and duplicates.

This news release has been reviewed by Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For more information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com.

About Aurion
Aurion is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AU) and OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Matti Talikka, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/07/c7005.html

