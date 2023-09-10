Aurizon Holdings Insiders Added AU$2.1m Of Stock To Their Holdings

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aurizon Holdings

The MD, CEO & Director Andrew Harding made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$884k worth of shares at a price of AU$3.85 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$3.60 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Andrew Harding was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$2.1m for 581.99k shares. But insiders sold 459.91k shares worth AU$1.7m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Aurizon Holdings insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Aurizon Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Aurizon Holdings. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$119k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Aurizon Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Aurizon Holdings insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about AU$12m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aurizon Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Aurizon Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Aurizon Holdings (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

