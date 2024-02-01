Auro Holdings Berhad Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: RM0.001 loss per share (vs RM0.002 loss in 3Q 2023)

Auro Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AURO) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM352.0k (down 57% from 3Q 2023).

Net loss: RM786.0k (loss narrowed by 37% from 3Q 2023).

RM0.001 loss per share (improved from RM0.002 loss in 3Q 2023).

Risk Analysis

