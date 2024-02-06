Aurora new build, with modern perks like EV charger, sells for $1.1 million. See inside

House for sale.

Seven properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Dec. 8, 2023.

One property here in Streetsboro led the way selling with a price of $7,000,000.

10030 Philipp PW, Streetsboro, $7,000,000

690 Hardwick, Aurora, $1,050,000

778 River Run Rd, Aurora, $712,925

910 Greenbriar PW, Mogadore, $660,000

8001 State, Garrettsville, $650,000

483 Concord Downs Ln, Aurora, $520,000

11855 Chamberlain Rd, Aurora, $511,175

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Hardwick Drive was built in 2023 on a .61-acre lot. At 3,800 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The new home is located in Barrington Estates, a gated community. The façade of the Cape Cod style home uses a few materials like stone and wood siding while the roof is made of both asphalt and fiberglass, the listing notes.

In the kitchen, there are white and light wood-colored KraftMaid cabinets, KitchenAid appliances, a gas range, walk-in pantry and wet bar as well as a center island with storage. As seen in photos, the kitchen flows into the living room, which has stone fireplace with a wood beam mantel as the center piece. There a built-ins next to it with more cabinets and wood beam floating shelves. Something else of note in the living room is that the fireplace is controlled by a touchscreen that can heat with room with a built-in fan and thermostat, according to the listing.

Also on the main floor is the owners' suite. The spacious bedroom leads into the en suite bathroom which features a walk-in tiled shower, a soaking tub and heated tile floors. The walk-in closet has custom shelving, built-in cabinets and a quartz countertop, the listing notes.

Upstairs are the three other bedrooms, which the listing says are large. There's also a loft area.

The garage is heated and has a 220 volt plug for an electric car, according to the listing.

The listing also states that the basement is unfinished but has nine-foot ceilings and has been "roughed in" for an additional bathroom.

There's also a deck in the backyard.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Akron

1606 Martin Rd, Taylor Dennis E Jr & Kelli A (J&S) to Advanced Leasing LLC, $242,000

Atwater

4204 Laubert, Bowser Randall C & Mabel G (J&S) to Adorisio Stephen Howard Jr & Keri Anne (J&S), $415,000

Aurora

778 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Starr Jason & Rebecca (J&S), $712,925

1440 Aurora Hudson, Frenz David & Kathy F to Rusk Michael J & Gayle L (J&S), $135,000

690 Hardwick, Weathervane Builders LLC to Hildebrand Timothy D (Trustee), $1,050,000

662 Fairington Ln, Balog George to Johnson Elizabeth G (Trustee), $495,000

637 Eaton Dr, Wolfe Bonnie R to Baskind Scott A & Hayley B (J&S), $349,900

464 Danbury Ct, Ganzhorn Dean Kenneth Jr to Rogers Judy L, $425,000

810 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Deluca Michael, $402,745

962 Chesterton Ct, Fuller Sara & David (J&S) to Smith Doug & Sheryl (J&S), $359,000

483 Concord Downs Ln, Sacco Joel F & Carie Tirabasso Sacco (J&S) to Murphy Michael David & Frank S Congin (J&S), $520,000

875 Hampton Cr, Opendoor Property Trust I to Raab Erica, $254,000

11855 Chamberlain Rd, Suriano Louis & Luann (J&S) to Genovese Louis R & Michelle E (J&S), $511,175

6530 Towner, Graves Kelly L to Sumersaete Group LLC, $75,100

parcel 05-054-00-00-119-000 Brave Chief Ln, Osgood Martha J to Duncan Richard, $950

Garrettsville

8001 State, Res Real Estate Investments LLC to Garrettsville 8005 LLC, $650,000

Hinckley

5566 Prospect St S, Community & Economic Dev Corp to Kovalasky David, $190,000

Kent

805 Rambling Tl, Barbetta Erin E to Short Krystle Marie, $424,300

4322 Mogadore, Moore Cynthia A to Beech Matthew W & Brandy L (J&S), $326,400

Mantua

9186 Asbury Rd, Smith Kirsten M to Thompson Adam & Kathleen Bailey (J&S), $295,000

9200 Asbury Rd, Smith Kirsten M to Thompson Adam & Kathleen Bailey (J&S), $295,000

6651 Streeter, Butler Sally L to Guthier William, $128,750

3802 Harner, Genshock Timothy J Trust to Sounik Jacob M & Kelsey R Bratnick, $175,000

Mogadore

277 Cleveland, Helmick Justin & Lindsay to Zuelsdorf Donna K, $221,750

1800 Congress Lake, Bowers Cheryl D (Trustee) to Conrad Christopher James & Michelle Lee (J&S), $232,000

910 Greenbriar PW, S & L Property Management LLC to Meyers Property Group LLP, $660,000

452 Cresthill, Chesnut Michael A to Strain Gary II & Rachel E (J&S), $215,000

3044 Spring Valley, Triplett Jennifer L to Huth Bryce J & Brinkley P (J&S), $283,810

Ravenna

401 Diamond, Claburn Arnold Jr to Jett Elizabeth May, $132,000

650 Diamond St S, Knapp Randell W & Jeanie (J&S) to Swires Gregory, $155,000

303 Maple, Turnbull Kyle D to Ajrm Properties LLC, $170,000

542 Robinson, Davis Paul R & Lori L (J&S) to Hughes Cameron J, $90,000

628 Chestnut, Harold Coy G Jr to Lambdin Marcus W & Leda A (J&S), $60,000

3149 Pine Hollow Dr, Conley Rebecca Moore to Kelsey Blaine Ryan & Marissa Lynn (J&S), $295,000

6477 Red Brush, Suburban Property Management Ohio LLC to Hager Justin Douglas, $145,000

6422 Woodlawn, Avdeyeva Anna to Wolford Matthew & Courtney (J&S), $221,500

Rootstown

3992 Tallmadge Rd, Kelsey Blaine Ryan & Marissa Lynn (J&S) to English Logan G, $194,756

3964 Marsh Creek Ln, Schneckenburger Nicholas A&Katie J Jankowski (J&S) to Saltsman Christina, $225,000

Streetsboro

1690 Luke, Butorac Tobyann to Garcia Ashlee, $190,000

1756 Pike PW, Barnhart Janet L & Robert A Conley to Barnhart Robert G & Mariana M Mandato (J&S), $200,000

10032 Hazelton, Choby Seth & Jeffrey Sommer (J&S) to Formusa Michael S, $200,000

10030 Philipp PW, Deluxe Manufacturing Operations LLC to Layerzero Power Systems Inc, $7,000,000

Windham

9841 Belden, Beck Gary E Jr to Overly Floyd &Janet & Patrick & Kara Kaufman (J&S), $135,000

9058 Main N, Collins Thomas W Jr to Pitz David T, $165,000

10586 St Rt 303, Jewel North Corp to Biltz Ken & Sandra Buchanan (J&S), $26,000

