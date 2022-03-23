U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.75
    -19.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,593.00
    -116.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,562.75
    -91.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.50
    -9.80 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.83
    +2.56 (+2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.10
    +11.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.70
    +0.17 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3218
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9770
    +0.1610 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,168.35
    -676.23 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.43
    -5.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.07
    +27.35 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Aurora Cannabis Annual Review and Outlook Analysis Report 2022

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aurora Cannabis Annual Review and Outlook" analysis has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides significant competitor information, analysis and insight critical to the development and implementation of effective marketing and R&D programs, including:

  • Latest organizational and management developments

  • Acquisitions and divestitures

  • Marketing tactics

  • Financial results

  • Strengths and weaknesses

  • Strategic directions

The objectives of the report include:

  • To help current suppliers realistically assess their financial, technological and marketing capabilities vis-a-vis their major competitors.

  • To assist potential market entrants in evaluating prospective acquisitions and joint venture candidates.

  • To complement the organizations' internal competitor information gathering efforts with objective analysis, data interpretation and insight.

For more information about this analysis visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ltsw3a

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


