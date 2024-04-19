Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed the latest trading day at $6.46, indicating a -1.15% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 70.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 6.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aurora Cannabis Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.11 million, up 10.06% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Aurora Cannabis Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Aurora Cannabis Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

