When Will Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s (TSE:ACB) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The CA$268m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a CA$1.7b loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$818m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Aurora Cannabis' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 9 of the Canadian Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Aurora Cannabis is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of CA$4.6m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 172% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Aurora Cannabis' upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 34% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

