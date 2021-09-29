U.S. markets closed

Aurora Cannabis Launches its First Medical CBD Product in Uruguay

·4 min read
In this article:
NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Bidiol is the only full-spectrum cannabis oil that is fully produced domestically

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has launched Bidiol, the first medical cannabis oil in Uruguay that is wholly produced domestically. The CBD oil is available in 3% and 10% concentrations and comes in 10mL and 30mL bottles, available in pharmacies across the country.

Aurora Cannabis Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)
Aurora Cannabis Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

"The launch of Bidiol has been two years in the making and is an integral part of our renewed strategy in Uruguay," said Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Cannabis. "We have prioritized key international markets with the potential to meaningfully expand their patient base. Our efforts include working alongside governments and local partners to do what works best in each market. There isn't a one size fits all strategy – our approach must be smart and domestically relevant."

A leader in the international cannabis market, Aurora has shifted its strategy in Uruguay to focus exclusively on medical cannabis, with the aim of making the country its continental centre of production and distribution. Aurora's operation in Uruguay includes one of the only GMP certified cannabis processing facilities in the country.

CBD oil is authorized by the Ministry of Public Health of Uruguay for the treatment of refractory epilepsy in children and adolescents.

Aurora is continuing to develop its CBD oil product line in Uruguay, with plans to expand its portfolio in the coming months.

About Aurora:

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, Reliva and KG7 CBD. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the TSX and NASDAQ under the symbol "ACB" and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding the launch of new products and availability of the products at pharmacies in Uruguay. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected developments at the date the statements are made, such as current and future market conditions, the ability to maintain SG&A costs in line with current expectations, the ability to achieve high margin revenues in the Canadian consumer market, the current and future regulatory environment and future approvals and permits. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks associated with: entering the U.S. market, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the acquisition of Reliva, achievement of Aurora's business transformation plan, general business and economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, the effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 27, 2021 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-cannabis-launches-its-first-medical-cbd-product-in-uruguay-301388208.html

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

