Aurora Cooperative to sell SD locations in Mitchell, Tyndall to Agtegra

Feb. 6—MITCHELL — A Nebraska agronomy business with locations in Mitchell and Tyndall has sold its South Dakota locations to Aberdeen-based Agtegra Cooperative.

Agtegra announced Tuesday, Feb. 5 it has entered a purchase agreement with Aurora Cooperative to acquire its agronomy locations in Mitchell and Tyndall. The sale is expected to close by the end of February.

"Aurora Cooperative is a strong, locally owned cooperative who has serviced this area for many years and we at Agtegra are excited to work with Aurora on this opportunity," said Jason Klootwyk, Agtegra Cooperative CEO in a statement. "We appreciate Aurora Cooperative keeping these assets in the cooperative system and thank them for their collaboration."

Aurora Cooperative is based in Aurora, Nebraska and has 75 locations across Nebraska, along with Kansas, Colorado and South Dakota. Aurora Cooperative purchased the Mitchell and Tyndall locations from Ranek Ag in 2017. They were the company's only South Dakota locations.

"We are excited to expand our industry-leading agronomy products, services, and programs in the Mitchell and Tyndall communities. The addition of these two locations will allow us to serve our current customers more efficiently and expand into new markets that complement our current footprint and offerings," Agtegra senior vice president for agronomy Daryl Molskness said.

The acquisition includes two agronomy-focused facilities near Mitchell (25258 413th Ave.) and Tyndall (407 SD Highway 50). The Mitchell location has a 50-year history in agronomy and fertilizer businesses dating back to its 1972 origin as Big Green Fertilizer from its founder George Shanard.

Agtegra was created in 2018 from the merger of the South Dakota Wheat Growers and North Central Farmers Elevator cooperatives in North Dakota and South Dakota. It has grown to more than 70 locations in 50 communities, along with 10,560 equity holders and 6,700 producer members in the cooperative.