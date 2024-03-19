Aurora home with chef's kitchen, entertainer's basement and yard sells for $1.3M. See inside

House for sale.

Four properties sold for more than $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Jan. 16, 2023.

One property here in Aurora sold for $1,325,000. The property is a long-term skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. Check out other properties that had high sale prices during that week:

735 Club Dr, Aurora, $1,325,000

210 Walnut St, Ravenna, $820,000

160 Brighton Dr, Aurora, $595,500

4142 Mogadore, Stow, $525,000

115 Lakeland Way, Aurora, $520,000

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home in Club Drive was built in 2015 on a 1.02-acre lot. At 5,928 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The home has great curb appeal with a stone façade and earthy tones in the shutters, archways and wooden front door. The listing notes it was a custom-built Prestige home and it's located in the Barrington neighbor on the 13th Fairway.

Upon entering, "the warmth of hickory wood flooring and the sophistication of knotty alder wood trim create an inviting atmosphere," the listing states. The entryway opens up into the great room with a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and a stone-to-ceiling gas fireplace with custom built-ins on either side.

The kitchen is seen in photos situated right behind the great room, feeding off the open floor plan. The listing calls the kitchen a "chef's dream" and "ideal for entertaining" with granite and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including a Wolf range, detailed cabinetry with a built-in refrigerator and a large island. The dining space has plenty of room for a set that seats at least six. There's also access to the covered patio.

Down the hall, there's a cozy room with wainscoting that can be used as a den or office space.

Also on the main floor is the primary suite. From photos, the bedroom is spacious and has walkout access to the covered patio. The en suite bathroom has a walk-in shower, two separate vanities with a soaking tub in between, and a large walk-in closet complete with a center island for more storage.

Two more bedrooms with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets also reside on the main floor.

Upstairs, there's a loft and flex room that the listing suggests could be used as an office space or play room.

The listing calls the lower level a "haven of entertainment" with a billiard room, rec room, second kitchen with a granite bar, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, a work out room and another full bathroom. The fourth bedroom is also on the lower level complete with a walk-in closet and fireplace.

The billiard room has walk-out access to steps that lead up to the spacious open paver patio with a built-in gas fire pit and water feature. Up a few more steps is the covered bluestone patio with a built-in grill and a gas fireplace.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

parcel 01-053-00-00-008-001 St Rt 183, Rodabaugh Robin R to Walnut Ridge Nursery & Farm LLC, $360,000

Aurora

160 Brighton Dr, Mann Kevin J & Sheree L (J&S) to Moss Ricky L & Michelle K (J&S), $595,500

735 Club Dr, Sheets Daniel L to Hall John & Pamelyn (J&S), $1,325,000

115 Lakeland Way, Montenegro Ricardo Lopes & Cristiane Pastore Montenegro (J&S) to Machado Danny & Lysa Tribolet, $520,000

199 Garfield, Schmeider Jarod Wayne & Darla Ann to Mcelroy Scott Kenneth & Sarah Dewitt Mcelroy (J&S), $490,000

Berea

6469 Red Brush, Suburban Property Management Ohio LLC to Wells Kyle, $169,000

Canton

7004 Streeter, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to Fredd Titus S & Alaina M (J&S), $278,000

Garrettsville

8218 Clover Ln, Chizmar Darlene M to Hofmann Jamey Lee & Joann (J&S), $270,000

6829 Pioneer Tl, Havener Kathleen S to Hurst John B (Trustee), $225,000

Kent

734 Cuyahoga, Beech Brandy & Matthew (J&S) to Densmore Timothy L & Jennifer M (J&S), $185,005

955 Fieldstone Dr, Burgner Kathleen M to Lacey Ryan & Alexandra (J&S), $319,000

330 Spell, Tsvetanoff Jordan & Rachel Marie Centofanti (J&S) to Matejovich Joseph John & Katelyn Rose Laubenthal (J&S), $370,000

4585 Jenna Cr, Burke Richard & Madisyn Bell (J&S) to Fertig James & Kathleen Marie Prentice (J&S), $480,000

Louisville

4761 Waterloo, Holzapfel Monica A & Tessa M Bishop (Co-Trustees) to Wise Kevin M, $150,000

Ravenna

210 Walnut St, Walnut Manor Apartments LLC to Vasia LLC, $820,000

8495 St Rt 305, Smith Deborah to Miller Aden A & Amanda P Kurtz (J&S), $52,000

Rootstown

parcel 32-028-10-00-023-000 Marks, Sorkin Jean M & Jack M (Successor Trustees) to Wilson Floyd E Jr & Jeanette L (J&S), $5,000

Stow

4142 Mogadore, Cambria LLC to Open Air Holding LLC, $525,000

Streetsboro

1523 Crescent Dr, Laidman Kenneth A Jr to Booker Shawn Maurice & Sharon Redding-Booker (J&S), $376,500

8970 Portage Pointe, Perrotta Michael Sr & Catherine (J&S) to Combs Deborah M & Amanda Francis (J&S), $125,000

693 Crownwood Ct, Orr Amanda to Hawkins Lois, $189,000

Twinsburg

parcel 11-173-00-00-026-002 St Rt 225, Stock Richard J to Horvath Dennis, $150,810

Windham

parcel 41-048-00-00-001-000 St Rt 303, Bonner Farms Ltd to Mitchells Metal & Recycling Services LLC, $100,000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Aurora home with modern touches, cozy feel sells for $1.3 million