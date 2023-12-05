Aurora home with several custom touches including restaurant quality bar sells for $800K

House for sale.

Four properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Oct. 2.

One property here in Aurora led the way selling with a price of $800,000.

505 Deer Run, Aurora, $800,000

846 Diamond S, Ravenna, $780,800

597 Pioneer Trail E, Aurora, $642,170

3147 Pontius, Hartville, $625,000

587 Pioneer Trail E, Aurora, $597,950

810 River Run Rd, Aurora, $581,500

555 Acadia Pt E, Aurora, $567,500

755 Lake Trail Rd, Aurora, $545,000

781 River Run Rd or Memory Ln, Aurora, $530,335

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Deer Run was built in 1989 on a .79-acre lot. At 4,753 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The entryway leads into the great room, dining room and game room, all with maple wood floors. In the living room, there are heated wood floors and a brick fireplace.

The kitchen features custom maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, a skylight, wine fridge and wet bar, subzero fridge, a walk-in pantry and an eat-in area with banquette seats, the listing states. Off the kitchen, there's a three-season sunroom.

The owner's suite has a vaulted ceiling, custom built-in drawers and cabinets, two walk-in closets and access to a private deck, according to the listing. The en suite bathroom also has a vaulted ceiling and includes heated travertine flooring, a jetted tub, oversized glass shower and double granite vanity.

The lower level is completely finished with a large entertainment room with a double-sided fireplace. There's also a granite/copper bar fit for a restaurant with seating for five and heated floors. It also has more maple cabinets, four wine fridges, two dishwashers, an ice maker and walk-out access to the patio.

Also on the lower level is the fourth bathroom that could be used an in-law suite, the listing suggests, with a walk-in closet, full bathroom with granite counters and a glass shower, and a door to the patio.

The basement also includes a cedar sauna, a spacious custom office with two desks, the other side of the entertainment room fireplace and doors to the patio. The listing says there's a craft room and workshop room on the lower level as well.

Outside, the backyard has a deck with custom landscaping including a waterfall and travertine/flagstone patio.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

7070 Virginia, Duvall Jason & Christy Campailla (J&S) to Baskey Thomas D & Carol A, $375,000

Aurora

505 Deer Run, Thompson William L (Trustee) to Mullins Brian P (Trustee), $800,000

555 Acadia Pt E, Biel Michael Anthony & Maria Claire (J&S) to Seifert Mitchell & Elise (J&S), $567,500

805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Turk Kacey, $400,000

755 Lake Trail Rd, Genovese Louis R & Michelle E (J&S) to Hornyak Matthew & Natalya Goyzman (J&S), $545,000

805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Vargo Joshua, $379,955

810 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Stoner Kenneth Doyle & Caitlin (J&S), $581,500

805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kernicki Michael & Teresa (J&S), $434,185

587 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Sanwal Pratul & Siddhi Parashari (J&S), $597,950

805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Williams Tiona K, $381,205

680 Windward Dr, Murry George V Most Reverend SJ Bishop to Morris Donna Jean, $316,000

781 River Run Rd or Memory Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kakarla Harish Kumar & Vaishnavi Julakanti (J&S), $530,335

1060 East BV, Sedivy Joseph M & Jodi A (J&S) to Nichols John M & Lannette R (J&S), $195,000

597 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Fowlkes Roy & Amber L (J&S), $642,170

270 Chatham, Hawkins Matthew T & Casey M (J&S) to Macmillian Ryan & Jaynina (J&S), $350,000

Deerfield

2242 St Rt 225, Westover William H Jr to Westover Kelly B & Sandra Jean (Co-Trustees), $100,000

Diamond

9865 Whippoorwill, Jenkins Ronald L & Sharon D (J&S) to Swigart Scott W & Linda, $165,000

9001 Tallmadge, Swigart Ruby C to Powell David Stephen III, $255,000

Garrettsville

parcel 21-015-00-00-003-013 Mumford Rd, Yutzy Reuben N & Esther to Detweiler John J & Martin Mullet (J&S), $117,900

Hartville

3147 Pontius, Troyer Clarence R & Sarah Ann (Trustees) to Miller Derwood S & Deborah (J&S), $625,000

Kent

970 Janet Dr, Stewart Walter & Rebecca (J&S) to Kohout Jonathan D & Katrina P (J&S), $170,000

537 Rockwell, Deleone Joseph J & Susan M Kubani (Co Suc Trustees) to 537 Rockwell Street LLC, $206,000

1406 Howe, Sweitzer David to Smitley Danielle Nicole, $120,000

parcel 04-006-00-00-003-000 Meloy, Lewis Matthew W to Williams Michael & Kristina (J&S), $75,000

2008 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Wolf Ryan M & Alyssa A Rody (J&S), $364,385

2039 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Shah Alpesh M & Priya A (J&S), $355,820

3729 Ranfield Rd, Elliott Corey A to Hall Makenzie, $305,000

5195 Cline, Meloy Mikala S to Forester Properties LLC, $105,000

47 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Garbaczik Gary S, $379,765

Mantua

parcel 24-035-20-00-089-000 Herald, Coiro Steven J to Hauenstein Trenton & Elizabeth (J&S), $120,000

10809 Herald, Coiro Steven J to Hauenstein Trenton & Elizabeth (J&S), $120,000

parcel 23-035-50-00-006-000 Coldbrook, Head John R & Charlene (J&S) to Maglionico Michael J & Ginny M (J&S), $401,765

12012 Mantua Center Rd, Berzinskas James Anthony @ (3) Trustees to Roman Brion T & Angela M Puleo (J&S), $240,000

5020 Coldbrook, Head John R & Charlene (J&S) to Maglionico Michael J & Ginny M (J&S), $401,765

Mogadore

42 Second, Huth Bryce J to Thompson Don & Nancy (J&S), $226,500

3195 Sunnybrook, Chrin Michael A & David M & Christopher J (Suc Co-Trustees) to Kazmir Daniel Michael & Christie Marie Drabeck (J&S), $350,000

725 Waterloo, Matthews Kelly M to Birtch Jennings B V & Jennings B IV (J&S), $256,100

81 Bolender Rd, Preece Rick A & Kristen A to Tandarich Stephen & Kelly Lyn (J&S), $374,900

1622 Schroeder, Baskey Thomas D & Carol A (J&S) to Eckhart Andrew G, $309,000

1012 Waterloo, Knapp Kevin F to Chiv Brandon, $175,000

Ravenna

719 Chestnut St N, Croop Telsa to Jarrett Jason, $180,000

607 Walnut, Eider & Associates LLC to Reith Cody R, $121,000

846 Diamond S, Diamond Real Estate of Ravenna LLC to Vasia LLC, $780,800

parcel 31-304-00-00-007-000 Diamond S, Diamond Real Estate of Ravenna LLC to Vasia LLC, $780,800

164 Fairlane, Wilson Ronald W to Mowen Nicholas O, $150,000

parcel 31-366-24-00-169-000 Harris, Eider & Associates LLC to Reith Cody R, $121,000

116 Avon, Howitt Elwood D & Mary Ann (Trustees) to Matta Shannon, $90,000

274 Highland Ave W, Lucas Ryan P to Watt Richard E & Richard A (J&S), $110,000

parcel 31-366-24-00-168-000 Walnut, Eider & Associates LLC to Reith Cody R, $121,000

5394 Juniper Ct, Robertson Michael T to Patel Deep D & Ilen D (J&S), $311,000

4516 Rootstown, Smialek Justin R & Katrina D (J&S) to Logsdon Walter & Leanna Marie (J&S), $345,000

7635 St Rt 88, M & C Properties LLC to Beach David C Jr, $180,351

9455 Griffith, Belosano Inc to Buettner Clifford A, $173,500

parcel 32-032-00-00-006-100 Rootstown Rd, Smialek Justin R & Katrina D (J&S) to Logsdon Walter & Leanna Marie (J&S), $345,000

3192 Sandy Lake, Stoll Joni L to Knapp Derek & Cassandra E Giles (J&S), $303,000

Stow

7532 St Rt 43, Hansford Robert T to Dukes of Kent LLC, $215,000

Streetsboro

8970 Portage Pointe, 8970 Portage Pointe Drive C LLC to Adler Lorraine, $129,500

1281 Vantage Wy, Lantz Ronald Jr & Vicki (J&S) to Penza Johnathan, $245,000

670 Sweetnut Ct, Roberson Marise V to Clapper Charles & Patricia (J&S), $198,000

9953 Beverly Ln, Flynn Tyler D to Bucknell Michael, $163,500

