Aurora home with several custom touches including restaurant quality bar sells for $800K

Ravenna Record-Courier
·7 min read
House for sale.
House for sale.

Four properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Oct. 2.

One property here in Aurora led the way selling with a price of $800,000.

  • 505 Deer Run, Aurora, $800,000

  • 846 Diamond S, Ravenna, $780,800

  • 597 Pioneer Trail E, Aurora, $642,170

  • 3147 Pontius, Hartville, $625,000

  • 587 Pioneer Trail E, Aurora, $597,950

  • 810 River Run Rd, Aurora, $581,500

  • 555 Acadia Pt E, Aurora, $567,500

  • 755 Lake Trail Rd, Aurora, $545,000

  • 781 River Run Rd or Memory Ln, Aurora, $530,335

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Deer Run was built in 1989 on a .79-acre lot. At 4,753 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The entryway leads into the great room, dining room and game room, all with maple wood floors. In the living room, there are heated wood floors and a brick fireplace.

The kitchen features custom maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, a skylight, wine fridge and wet bar, subzero fridge, a walk-in pantry and an eat-in area with banquette seats, the listing states. Off the kitchen, there's a three-season sunroom.

The owner's suite has a vaulted ceiling, custom built-in drawers and cabinets, two walk-in closets and access to a private deck, according to the listing. The en suite bathroom also has a vaulted ceiling and includes heated travertine flooring, a jetted tub, oversized glass shower and double granite vanity.

The lower level is completely finished with a large entertainment room with a double-sided fireplace. There's also a granite/copper bar fit for a restaurant with seating for five and heated floors. It also has more maple cabinets, four wine fridges, two dishwashers, an ice maker and walk-out access to the patio.

Also on the lower level is the fourth bathroom that could be used an in-law suite, the listing suggests, with a walk-in closet, full bathroom with granite counters and a glass shower, and a door to the patio.

The basement also includes a cedar sauna, a spacious custom office with two desks, the other side of the entertainment room fireplace and doors to the patio. The listing says there's a craft room and workshop room on the lower level as well.

Outside, the backyard has a deck with custom landscaping including a waterfall and travertine/flagstone patio.

See photos of the home here.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

  • 7070 Virginia, Duvall Jason & Christy Campailla (J&S) to Baskey Thomas D & Carol A, $375,000

Aurora

  • 505 Deer Run, Thompson William L (Trustee) to Mullins Brian P (Trustee), $800,000

  • 555 Acadia Pt E, Biel Michael Anthony & Maria Claire (J&S) to Seifert Mitchell & Elise (J&S), $567,500

  • 805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Turk Kacey, $400,000

  • 755 Lake Trail Rd, Genovese Louis R & Michelle E (J&S) to Hornyak Matthew & Natalya Goyzman (J&S), $545,000

  • 805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Vargo Joshua, $379,955

  • 810 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Stoner Kenneth Doyle & Caitlin (J&S), $581,500

  • 805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kernicki Michael & Teresa (J&S), $434,185

  • 587 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Sanwal Pratul & Siddhi Parashari (J&S), $597,950

  • 805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Williams Tiona K, $381,205

  • 680 Windward Dr, Murry George V Most Reverend SJ Bishop to Morris Donna Jean, $316,000

  • 781 River Run Rd or Memory Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kakarla Harish Kumar & Vaishnavi Julakanti (J&S), $530,335

  • 1060 East BV, Sedivy Joseph M & Jodi A (J&S) to Nichols John M & Lannette R (J&S), $195,000

  • 597 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Fowlkes Roy & Amber L (J&S), $642,170

  • 270 Chatham, Hawkins Matthew T & Casey M (J&S) to Macmillian Ryan & Jaynina (J&S), $350,000

Deerfield

  • 2242 St Rt 225, Westover William H Jr to Westover Kelly B & Sandra Jean (Co-Trustees), $100,000

Diamond

  • 9865 Whippoorwill, Jenkins Ronald L & Sharon D (J&S) to Swigart Scott W & Linda, $165,000

  • 9001 Tallmadge, Swigart Ruby C to Powell David Stephen III, $255,000

Garrettsville

  • parcel 21-015-00-00-003-013 Mumford Rd, Yutzy Reuben N & Esther to Detweiler John J & Martin Mullet (J&S), $117,900

Hartville

  • 3147 Pontius, Troyer Clarence R & Sarah Ann (Trustees) to Miller Derwood S & Deborah (J&S), $625,000

Kent

  • 970 Janet Dr, Stewart Walter & Rebecca (J&S) to Kohout Jonathan D & Katrina P (J&S), $170,000

  • 537 Rockwell, Deleone Joseph J & Susan M Kubani (Co Suc Trustees) to 537 Rockwell Street LLC, $206,000

  • 1406 Howe, Sweitzer David to Smitley Danielle Nicole, $120,000

  • parcel 04-006-00-00-003-000 Meloy, Lewis Matthew W to Williams Michael & Kristina (J&S), $75,000

  • 2008 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Wolf Ryan M & Alyssa A Rody (J&S), $364,385

  • 2039 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Shah Alpesh M & Priya A (J&S), $355,820

  • 3729 Ranfield Rd, Elliott Corey A to Hall Makenzie, $305,000

  • 5195 Cline, Meloy Mikala S to Forester Properties LLC, $105,000

  • 47 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Garbaczik Gary S, $379,765

Mantua

  • parcel 24-035-20-00-089-000 Herald, Coiro Steven J to Hauenstein Trenton & Elizabeth (J&S), $120,000

  • 10809 Herald, Coiro Steven J to Hauenstein Trenton & Elizabeth (J&S), $120,000

  • parcel 23-035-50-00-006-000 Coldbrook, Head John R & Charlene (J&S) to Maglionico Michael J & Ginny M (J&S), $401,765

  • 12012 Mantua Center Rd, Berzinskas James Anthony @ (3) Trustees to Roman Brion T & Angela M Puleo (J&S), $240,000

  • 5020 Coldbrook, Head John R & Charlene (J&S) to Maglionico Michael J & Ginny M (J&S), $401,765

Mogadore

  • 42 Second, Huth Bryce J to Thompson Don & Nancy (J&S), $226,500

  • 3195 Sunnybrook, Chrin Michael A & David M & Christopher J (Suc Co-Trustees) to Kazmir Daniel Michael & Christie Marie Drabeck (J&S), $350,000

  • 725 Waterloo, Matthews Kelly M to Birtch Jennings B V & Jennings B IV (J&S), $256,100

  • 81 Bolender Rd, Preece Rick A & Kristen A to Tandarich Stephen & Kelly Lyn (J&S), $374,900

  • 1622 Schroeder, Baskey Thomas D & Carol A (J&S) to Eckhart Andrew G, $309,000

  • 1012 Waterloo, Knapp Kevin F to Chiv Brandon, $175,000

Ravenna

  • 719 Chestnut St N, Croop Telsa to Jarrett Jason, $180,000

  • 607 Walnut, Eider & Associates LLC to Reith Cody R, $121,000

  • 846 Diamond S, Diamond Real Estate of Ravenna LLC to Vasia LLC, $780,800

  • parcel 31-304-00-00-007-000 Diamond S, Diamond Real Estate of Ravenna LLC to Vasia LLC, $780,800

  • 164 Fairlane, Wilson Ronald W to Mowen Nicholas O, $150,000

  • parcel 31-366-24-00-169-000 Harris, Eider & Associates LLC to Reith Cody R, $121,000

  • 116 Avon, Howitt Elwood D & Mary Ann (Trustees) to Matta Shannon, $90,000

  • 274 Highland Ave W, Lucas Ryan P to Watt Richard E & Richard A (J&S), $110,000

  • parcel 31-366-24-00-168-000 Walnut, Eider & Associates LLC to Reith Cody R, $121,000

  • 5394 Juniper Ct, Robertson Michael T to Patel Deep D & Ilen D (J&S), $311,000

  • 4516 Rootstown, Smialek Justin R & Katrina D (J&S) to Logsdon Walter & Leanna Marie (J&S), $345,000

  • 7635 St Rt 88, M & C Properties LLC to Beach David C Jr, $180,351

  • 9455 Griffith, Belosano Inc to Buettner Clifford A, $173,500

  • parcel 32-032-00-00-006-100 Rootstown Rd, Smialek Justin R & Katrina D (J&S) to Logsdon Walter & Leanna Marie (J&S), $345,000

  • 3192 Sandy Lake, Stoll Joni L to Knapp Derek & Cassandra E Giles (J&S), $303,000

Stow

  • 7532 St Rt 43, Hansford Robert T to Dukes of Kent LLC, $215,000

Streetsboro

  • 8970 Portage Pointe, 8970 Portage Pointe Drive C LLC to Adler Lorraine, $129,500

  • 1281 Vantage Wy, Lantz Ronald Jr & Vicki (J&S) to Penza Johnathan, $245,000

  • 670 Sweetnut Ct, Roberson Marise V to Clapper Charles & Patricia (J&S), $198,000

  • 9953 Beverly Ln, Flynn Tyler D to Bucknell Michael, $163,500

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Aurora home with several custom touches sells for $800K

