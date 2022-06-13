U.S. markets closed

Aurora IP, pioneer of Vietnam’s green textile industry, attracts global media attention

Aurora IP
·2 min read

HANOI, Vietnam, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the pioneers of industrial real estate with the ambition of developing a green textile industrial park for sustainable growth in the textile industry, Aurora IP developed by Cat Tuong Real Estate Group is attracting media attention around the globe.

Most recently, global business and financial information and news leader Bloomberg has cited an article with the title “Aurora IP: Vietnam maintains the position of leading textile and garment exporter.”

Not only Bloomberg, Market Insider, a stock market site by Business Insider with real-time data, custom charts, and breaking news, also cited the article about Aurora IP with the ambition of contributing to support Vietnam in maintaining its position as a leading textile and garment exporter. In order to maintain the leading position, it is not only the efforts of textile enterprises themselves but also the contributions of industrial real estate developers to the textile industry such as Aurora IP.

It is no coincidence that the Aurora IP brand is bold in leading prestigious newspapers in the region and in the world. The textile industry is one of the sectors that attract most foreign capital as well as Vietnam is now the world’s second position in terms of textile and garment export market share position, behind China.

Accordingly, prospects for the world’s textile and garment industry are expected to be brighter in 2022 and Vietnam continues to maintain its position as a leading textile and garment exporter in US and EU markets.

Meanwhile, Aurora IP is one of the very few IPs in Vietnam that meets the legal and utility infrastructure requirements qualified to accommodate fabric-dyeing establishments.

Well-designed with the largest capacity of water supply and wastewater treatment system for a single industrial park in Vietnam, Aurora IP possesses complete and synchronous infrastructure to invest in building hi-tech infrastructure plants, meeting the strict requirements of the textile dyeing process.

In addition, with “the group’s humane - sustainable development strategy”, the industrial park also ensures to create shared prosperity, improve the living standards of the local community as well as a favorable working environment for experts and workers.

“We are very proud to be one of the pioneering real estate companies in the trend of green textile dyeing, laying down the foundation and development of such a specialized green, clean, sustainable industrial park, providing a favorable investment environment, meeting international standards for foreign investors who are seeing Vietnam as an ideal investment destination. I am very pleased as Aurora IP is receiving great attention from the media. This is the driving force that motivates us to better play our role in the development of the textile industry.” said Mr. Tran Quoc Viet - Chairman & CEO of Cat Tuong Group.

Website: https://auroraip.vn/

Email: info@auroraip.vn

Phone: +84 228 885 6886


