Aurora IP ready to welcome global manufacturers

Aurora IP
·3 min read

Aurora IP

Aurora IP
Aurora IP

HANOI, Vietnam, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, one of the very few IPs in Vietnam qualified to accommodate fabric-dyeing facilities, is ready to seize opportunities of investment flow into Vietnam’s textile and garment industry. 

Developed by one of Vietnam's leading real estate developers Cat Tuong Group, Aurora IP is considered the most preferable and potential destination among industrial parks in Nam Dinh, a province located in the North of Vietnam, which is known as the cradle of Vietnam’s textile industry.

Aurora IP
Aurora IP


Aurora IP has completed all the legal procedures, while the infrastructure is ready to be put into operation and welcomes investors around the world.

Vietnam is among the top textile-producing countries and apparel exporters globally, emerging as an ideal alternative to China. Major factors driving the development of garment-textile industry in particular and the industry in general include the government’s FDI attraction policies, multilateral free trade agreements, promotion of public investment,…

In addition, manufacturing shifts from China to Vietnam due to their favorable geological location, similar cultural characteristics, labor cost advantage and skilled workers will also help expand the textile and garment industry.

Vietnam’s manufacturing activity showed a strong recovery in April, reflected in the improvement of the industrial production index, in which the textile and garment industry increased by 20.5%, according to research by SSI Securities Corporation.

With these above advantages, the country’s textile and garment industry is now on the radar of many foreign investors. Experts believe that Vietnam's textile and garment industry in the next decade will receive a stronger wave of investment from Korean, Chinese and Japanese textile enterprises.

Catching up the global development trend when the textile enterprises have shifted their priority to be in favor of “green businesses”, Aurora IP is pioneering in building and developing a green-clean-sustainable textile industrial park along with the sustainable growth in the textile industry.

The industrial park provides the whole area of 519.6 hectares with a convenient location within the planning of Ninh Co Economic Zone which covers 14,000 hectares with comprehensive infrastructure such as airport, seaport and power supply facilities.

Well-designed with the country’s largest capacity of water supply and wastewater treatment system as well as the development of complex social infrastructure, Aurora IP commits to bring to investors the most optimal facilities for textile and dyeing production.

Aurora’s wastewater treatment system is well designed with a large capacity of 110,000 m3/day night, divided into modules with advanced and synchronous technology, shall ensure the receipt and treatment of all investors’ wastewater before discharging into the environment.

“We at Cat Tuong Group strongly believe that only in the next few years, the foreign investment flow will be poured more into Vietnam’s textile industry as we are now seeing tremendous growth. Aurora IP is promoting many programs to welcome investors and seize great opportunities coming to the textile industry in the near future,” said Mr. Tran Quoc Viet - Chairman & CEO of Cat Tuong Group.

Email: info@auroraip.vn




