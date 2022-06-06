U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.25
    +47.25 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,170.00
    +282.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,742.25
    +191.25 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.70
    +23.40 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.25
    +0.38 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.37 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0754
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.14
    +0.42 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2573
    +0.0080 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7490
    -0.1110 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,413.15
    +1,711.24 (+5.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.41
    +22.61 (+3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.98
    +90.03 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Aurora IP rising as top choice in radar of foreign investors in textile and dyeing industries

Aurora IP
·3 min read

Aurora IP

Aurora IP
Aurora IP

HANOI, Vietnam, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vietnam is witnessing a strong recovery of foreign direct investment after Covid-19. FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam’s economic growth. Companies with FDI account for around 70% of the Southeast Asian country’s exports.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Vietnam received $4.42 billion in FDI in 1st quarter of 2022, up 7.8% from a year earlier. After the manufacturing and processing industry, real estate is currently the second largest FDI recipient in the past 10 years in Vietnam.

Aurora IP

JLL's industrial real estate market report for 1st quarter of 2022 shows that industrial land prices have maintained a strong growth momentum (up 8.5%) thanks to the new wave of FDI pouring into Vietnam after the restoration of flights and the opening of international borders. The average rental for industrial land is $120 a square meter.

Many big companies from Japan, Korea, US and Euro are looking for opportunities to enter the Vietnamese market carrying out in-depth research and analysis to select the right location.

Rising to become the bright spot of industrial park in Vietnam, Aurora IP, developed by local prominent real estate developer Cat Tuong Group, provides a total phase 1 area of 519.6 hectares, aims to build one of top leading textile-dyeing specialized industrial park with green – clean - sustainable development orientation.

Aurora IP is implementing land leveling for the whole area of 519.6 hectares, aiming to immediately hand-over clean land to the tenants upon the signing of the land leasing agreement to minimize any waiting time caused to the secondary investors. In 2021, approximately 160 hectares of commercial land in Aurora IP have been prepared as leveling is completed. Currently, there are a number of foreign investors from Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, investingin the Aurora IP.

Transport expenses account for 45-70% of supply chain costs, which means that warehouses located near major traffic hubs will be in huge demand. Aurora IP is located in a convenient position, within the planning of Ninh Co Economic Zone which covers 14,000 hectares with comprehensive infrastructure such as airport, seaport and power supply facilities. In terms of manpower, Aurora IP is supplied from 3 sources including local supply of 10,000 workers with high school graduates or basic training for the IP while 130,000 people aged 21-35 are available in surrounding districts.

“With the humane – sustainable development strategy and customer-centric orietation, we are confident that Aurora IP is the smart choice for manufacturers who are seeking a specialized, sustainable development industrial park for the textile and garment industry and other supporting industries in Vietnam. We stay focused on attracting tenants being large FDI enterprises from all over the world with privilege priority for dyeing textile utilizing high technology; simultaneously promoting joint venture/ cooperation with Vietnamese enterprises,” said Mr. Tran Quoc Viet - Chairman & CEO of Cat Tuong Group.

info@auroraip.vn


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near LowsSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus restri

  • Brent climbs over $120/bbl after Saudi Arabia raises crude prices

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil futures gained on Monday, with Brent rising above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sales in July, signalling tight supply even after OPEC+ producers agreed to accelerate output increases over the next two months. Brent crude firmed 68 cents, or 0.6%, to $120.40 a barrel at 0640 GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95, extending a 1.8% gain from Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 61 cents, or 0.5%, at $119.48 a barrel after earlier hitting a three-month high of $120.99.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS M

  • FTSE rises as Asian markets and oil rally

    The FTSE 100 has posted strong gains as markets reopened after the long weekend.

  • WuXi Biologics Launches First Commercial Drug Product Facility for Pre-Filled Syringes

    WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global CRDMO service company, announced it has successfully launched the GMP operation of its new drug product facility DP5 located in Wuxi, China. The DP5 is the ninth operational drug product facility in the global network of WuXi Biologics.

  • Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper

    Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives. In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

  • Bluestone Provides an Update on Progress at Cerro Blanco

    Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") provides a corporate update on the Cerro Blanco gold project. Since the start of the year Bluestone has released the results of a robust Feasibility Study, advanced engineering and procurement activities, and initiated construction of key offsite infrastructure.

  • Is HP Stock a Buy Now?

    HP's (NYSE: HPQ) stock rose 4% on June 1 after the PC and printer maker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 4% year-over-year to $16.5 billion, which beat analysts' estimates by $310 million.

  • European shipping firms ‘making a mockery’ of Russia sanctions as oil cargos double

    <strong>Exclusive:</strong> Campaigners say EU-based shipping firms have made a ‘mockery’ of plans to sanction Russia

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn drops proxy fight over Kroger's pig policy - WSJ

    "I congratulate the McDonald's team on their victory in this proxy engagement and, after much contemplation, given the company's financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger," Icahn said in a letter he plans to send to the shareholders of both companies that was viewed by the Journal. The activist investor in March nominated two directors to the supermarket chain's board and wrote a letter to its boss pointing out Kroger's inability to create policies concerning animal welfare and criticizing its wage disparities.

  • Lessons Learned From an Analyst’s Journey Into Covid-Zero China

    (Bloomberg) -- Wenting Shen usually travels to China annually as part of her job as an analyst and portfolio manager at investment firm Harding Loevner, but the country’s strict “Covid Zero” policies and this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing made it almost impossible to book a flight.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asi

  • Bank of China, Everbright Bank fined US$2.2 million for flouting asset management rules

    China's banking regulator imposed multimillion-yuan fines on two banks for violating rules on wealth management products, the first such penalty since they came into effect in January. The fines were imposed on Bank of China and China Everbright Bank and their wealth management units, both of which were established by their parent companies in 2019. The rules seek to stamp out shadow banking risks by imposing stringent requirements such as leverage limits and banning malpractices like providing

  • Real Estate Agent vs. Mortgage Broker: What's the Difference?

    Real estate agent vs. mortgage broker: Real estate agents help clients buy or sell homes, and mortgage brokers help clients find affordable home loans.

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • Hedge Fund D1 Sinks Nearly 23% This Year on Public, Private Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- D1 Capital Partners, the hedge fund firm that wagers on public and private companies, has tumbled 22.5% this year through May, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are Sellin

  • Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back

    While wealthier shoppers continue to splurge, low-income shoppers have pulled back faster than expected in the last two months.

  • Why Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows‘Team Transitory’ hasn’t given up hope of

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.