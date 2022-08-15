U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,270.25
    -10.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,640.00
    -78.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,541.75
    -36.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.60
    -6.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.09
    -1.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    -7.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    -0.11 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0247
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.53
    -0.67 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2330
    -0.2470 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,807.61
    +264.45 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.21
    +18.93 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.80
    +324.82 (+1.14%)
     

Aurora IP unlocks the FDI flow into Nam Dinh province

Aurora IP
·3 min read

Aurora IP

Aurora IP
Aurora IP

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, Nam Dinh, the cradle of Vietnam’s textile industry, is emerging as one of the key northern industrial provinces, contributing significantly to the whole country’s foreign investment flow which reached more than $14 billion in the first half of 2022, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

As part of the country’s efforts to attract more foreign capital investment, Nam Dinh province recently has carried out many synchronous and effective decisions in creating a favorable business environment for foreign investors. In 2021, the province granted new investment registration certificates and adjusted capital increase or 75 projects with a total registered capital of nearly $3.1 billion and $62 million.

That positive result is proven by a series of large projects that have been put into operation and are also being under construction such as Bao Minh Textile Factory Project ($80 million); My Thuan Industrial ($71.5 million); Nam Dinh I BOT thermal power plant ($2 billion), etc.

Among the projects located in the province, Aurora IP developed by one of Vietnam's leading real estate developers Cat Tuong Group, has contributed to unlocking the foreign investment capital flow into the province.

In 2020 only, Aurora IP attracted two large-scale projects with total investment capital of $210 million. The projects include TOPT Textile Ltd and Jehong Textile Vietnam which are expected to go into operation in 2023 and create 3,000 employees.

Oriented to be a green - clean - sustainable industrial park and a well-balanced industrial ecological community, Aurora is one of the very few IPs in Vietnam qualified to accommodate fabric-dyeing facilities. Its infrastructure is synchronously designed with the country’s largest capacity of water supply and wastewater system as well as the development of complex social infrastructure.

As the textile industry brings negative environmental impacts, especially water pollution, Aurora’s wastewater treatment system is well designed with a large capacity of 110,000 m3/day night, divided into modules with advanced and synchronous technology, shall ensure the receipt and treatment of all investors’ wastewater before discharging into the environment.

Aurora IP is one of the most attractive industrial real estate projects in the north of Vietnam. Experts believe that environmental-friendly production will be an inevitable trend in the green growth strategy.

The initial success of the Aurora IP project and the likes is the foundation for the province to set goals in 2022: GRDP growth of 8.5%-9.5%.

“We at Cat Tuong Group understand that the development of Aurora IP will actively contribute to the overall development of the province in attracting foreign investment. Aurora IP has been constantly striving to become an investment destination with the best services and utilities and a model industrial park for the sustainable development of the garment and textile industry in particular and the manufacturing industry in Vietnam in general,” said Mr. Tran Quoc Viet - Chairman & CEO of Cat Tuong Group.

Email: info@auroraip.vn

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb7b0a8e-30a0-4c67-ab40-41180714f7d7



Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks That Will Skyrocket

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To skip our detailed analysis of cheaply-valued stocks that are set to gain in the future, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks That Will Skyrocket. With the U.S. stock market plunging into bear territory, investors have typically […]

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms in the days around Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaPrince Alwaleed’s investment firm, Kingd

  • How can I generate some steady income in this volatile market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.5% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

    Shareholders in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • China Shocks With Rate Cut as Data Shows ‘Alarming’ Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaChina’s central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rates as it ramps up support f

  • Mr. Big Short Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, is worried about the economy.

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Watch Amid Senate’s Healthcare Bill

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 healthcare stocks to watch amid Senate’s healthcare bill. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and how they will be impacted by the new laws, you can go directly to see the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Watch Amid Senate’s Healthcare Bill. On August 7, […]

  • Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Revenue Forecasts

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Lucid Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LCID ), with the analysts making...

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive-income giants, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 11.8%, have the potential to nearly triple investors' money by the turn of the decade.

  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Analysts Just Slashed Next Year's Estimates

    The analysts covering Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a...

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Many semiconductor stocks slumped this year as investors fretted over concerns about slowing sales of PCs and smartphones, the potential overproduction of chips in response to the global chip shortage, and more conservative enterprise spending in a tougher macro environment. As a result, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector index has declined about 24% this year as the S&P 500 retreated just 12%.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    Monthly housing data will come this week from the National Association of Home Builders, the Census Bureau, and the National Association of Realtors.

  • Stocks in Asia Subdued by Dimmer Outlook for China: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were off sessions highs Monday and the dollar rose as investors reacted to surprise interest-rate cuts in China and data highlighting its economic travails, which are dimming the global outlook.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pe

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now

    When economic uncertainty is as high as it is today, why not follow the lead of one of the world's greatest investors?