Aurora Mobile Brings JPush to Amazon Web Services Marketplace

Aurora Mobile Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
Aurora Mobile Limited
Aurora Mobile Limited

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that one of its core products, push notification solution JPush, has recently passed the tests and reviews of Amazon Web Services and officially launched on Amazon Web Services Marketplace (“AWS Marketplace”).

The launch of JPush once again demonstrates the strong recognition that Aurora Mobile commands for its robust products and services among global leaders in the industry. AWS Marketplace users can now directly purchase and experience JPush easily.

As a pioneer in the push messaging market in China, Aurora Mobile has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider thanks to its first-mover advantage. As of March 2022, Aurora Mobile provided software development kits (SDKs) to over 1.824 million apps with 60.4 billion SDK installations that reach a monthly active user base of 1.45 billion unique devices.

JPush has a highly efficient and reliable push messaging system, which ensures stable performance for high-frequency and high-concurrency tasks and can send more than 10 billion messages simultaneously in real-time. In addition, JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS and QuickApp, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. JPush has also adopted a flexible messaging strategy by deploying both JPush channels and the push messaging channels of mobile brands, which enables customers to improve their message delivery rate and reach end-users within milliseconds.

To deliver a better messaging experience, JPush provides app operators with various well-designed message templates for 9 major message categories, including rich media messages, in-app notifications, short-form video messages and geofencing messages. These templates can help app operators send different types of messages quickly and easily. In addition, JPush also offers a diverse selection of presentation formats, including notification bars, large-font texts, large images, message drawers, full-screen, in-feed, pop-ups or custom formats. Such a variety of visual experiences can also help app operators grab the attention of their users, and effectively boost user interest and improve message click rates.

JPush also makes user statistics and data analytics easier and faster. App operators that integrate JPush software development kits (SDKs) into their apps can send their messages to Aurora Mobile’s cloud platform which will then distribute them to users and automatically track message delivery rates. This feature can significantly improve operational efficiency by saving manpower, time and costs for app developers and operators.

Aurora Mobile has launched its products and services on many platforms, including Huawei Cloud Marketplace, QingCloud Marketplace, and AWS Marketplace. Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to enrich its product matrix, expand its businesses and help more businesses reach and engage a wider customer base.

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) is a global pioneer and leader in cloud computing with a 15-year reputation for constant innovation, leading technology, extensive services and broad application. AWS can support virtually any cloud workload. AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to discover, buy, deploy and manage the software from independent software vendors (ISVs) to develop solutions and manage their businesses.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


