Aurora Mobile Deepens Cooperation with a Fortune Global 500 Company to Expand Innovation for Medical Services

Aurora Mobile Limited
·7 min read
In this article:
SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has deepened cooperation with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Pharmaceuticals”). As a long-term partner, Aurora Mobile continues to provide advanced technical support for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals to drive higher user growth and improve operational efficiency, and both parties will work together to further promote innovation in medical services.

JG UMS helps Shanghai Pharmaceuticals develop highly accurate systems and improve operational efficiency of distribution networks

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals is the largest distributor in China for imported drugs and the second largest in pharmaceutical distribution for pharmacies. Given its huge organizational structure and distribution networks, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has always focused on developing highly-efficient and accurate systems, improving logistics and delivery efficiency, and promoting service innovations.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has to manage a large number of employees for its daily operations. In order to improve management capabilities and operate a remote digital workplace, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals developed its own "OA Office" app and internal corporate website to enable employees to easily carry out remote work on their mobile phones in addition to desktop or laptop computers. However, some remote employees turn off push notifications on their mobile apps, resulting in reduced efficiency due to delivery failures of work-related messages. To address this problem, Aurora Mobile integrated the JG Unification Messaging System (“JG UMS”) into the OA office app of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals. As an integrated multi-channel messaging platform, JG UMS integrates nine major messaging channels, including mobile apps, Short Message Service (“SMS”), emails, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, enterprise WeChat, Alipay mini-programs, DingTalk and 5G messaging.

Not only has it improved work efficiency, JG UMS makes it easy for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals to manage the WeChat official accounts and WeChat mini-programs of its subsidiaries. In addition, JG UMS features a template management function which saves manpower and improves operational efficiency by allowing customers to create single and multi-channel templates, and preset content, format and parameters of customized messages. This enables customers to easily distribute multi-format alerts and notifications at any time to different channels, such as WeChat official accounts and WeChat mini-programs.

JG UMS helps to improve large-scale logistics efficiency with innovative services

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals operates a growing distribution network serving more than 32,000 medical institutions across 31 provinces in China. Its retail network covers over 2,000 pharmacies in 16 provinces, and municipalities directly under the Central Government. Leveraging the innovation of JG UMS, arrangements from the operation team are automatically sent to the logistics team when the delivery system receives an order. To avoid any message failures, JG UMS enables real-time, scheduled, multi-channel, and offline messaging when Wi-Fi or mobile data is not available, as well as re-dispatches messages by presetting resend conditions and relevant channels.

One of the many benefits of JG UMS is its geofencing features to automatically send customer notifications when the logistic teams are within 1 km of the delivery locations. This function enables timely drug deliveries, and eliminates long waiting times. JG UMS is an effective technology and integrated service for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals to manage its logistics and delivery innovation.

Aurora Mobile creates more value for customers with continuous product innovations

The team leader at Shanghai Pharmaceuticals commented, “As a Fortune Global 500 company, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has to innovate to enhance our competitiveness in the industry. Aurora Mobile is our long-term partner and products like JG UMS play an important function to improve our internal operations, logistics and delivery efficiency nationwide.”

The team leader of UMS products at Aurora Mobile commented, “Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals is one of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies in the world. Strengthening this long-term cooperation with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for our innovative solutions and experience in tailoring services for the pharmaceutical industry. Going forward, Aurora Mobile will explore more market opportunities with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals to leverage the innovative products and services of both companies.”

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China and was listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in 2018. As of September 2021, Aurora Mobile provided software development kits (SDKs) to over 1.79 million apps with 55.4 billion SDK installations that collectively reached a monthly active user base of 1.44 billion unique devices. Recently, Aurora Mobile has signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in growth sectors such as pharmaceutical, finance, technology, vehicle, entertainment, retail e-commerce, and freight. The Company helps to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value for clients like Shanghai Pharmaceuticals, China Merchants Fund, China Everbright Bank, Ping An Bank, HUAWEI CLOUD, Yivi Hitch, Wanda Movie, iHerb, Dada Now and other well-known companies.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Established in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to invest in the latest innovative technology and provides advanced platforms to manage stable push notifications, one-click verifications, and app traffic monetization services that help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize native apps. At the same time, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded into market intelligence and financial risk management. These data-driven solutions empower various industries to increase productivity and optimize decision-making based on insights and competitive data intelligence.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


