U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.75
    +18.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,357.00
    +126.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,234.50
    +69.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,038.50
    +13.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.42
    -1.34 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.20
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.75
    +2.46 (+10.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1810
    +0.2520 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,818.73
    -2,362.17 (-5.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.99
    -58.17 (-5.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.80
    +7.43 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Aurora Mobile Launches JG Verification Service on QingCloud Marketplace

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aurora Mobile Limited
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JG
Aurora Mobile Limited
Aurora Mobile Limited

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with QingCloud Technologies Corp. (“QingCloud”). The Company will launch its verification service (“JVerification”) on the QingCloud Marketplace, a one-stop trading platform that provides cloud-based apps and services offerings. Securely integrated into QingCloud’s hybrid ecosystem, JVerification will provide encrypted user registration and login, 2-step security verification, and other multi-factor authentication and identity verification services.

Currently, the most common ways for app registration and login methods include "verification code registration and login", "third-party registration and login" and "account password registration and login". All these processes are often cumbersome as it requires users to repeatedly enter one-time verification codes sent to mobile phone numbers, or switch between different interfaces to log in. At the same time, these verification methods often face risks from cybersecurity vulnerabilities, hacking and information leaks. For developers, securing apps for both Android and iOS systems uses different verification methods and may result in lower or negative user experience of the apps.

To address this issue, JVerification has integrated its own gateway certification with China's three major telecom operators, covering up to 99.9% of mobile users in China. Apps with JVerification allow users to conduct one-click logins without entering mobile phone numbers, passwords or verification codes. Users only need to go through the registration and login process starting with opening the app, choosing registration and login, then selecting the one-click login using their local phone numbers. On the development front, developers only need to integrate the JVerification SDK into their apps to enable the one-click registration and login feature.

In addition, as the one-click registration and login function is based on local phone numbers, the verification process is fully encrypted through SIM card verification directly through the local telecom operators. This technology eliminates the risks of SMS hijacking, information leaks and ensures information security of users and developers.

As an efficient, convenient and safe one-click verification service, JVerification has become the top choice of more and more users in the 5G era and continues to empower apps to improve user conversion and increase traffic value. Through this partnership, JVerification will be officially launched on the QingCloud Marketplace and leverage QingCloud's solid reputation, strong ecosystem resources and comprehensive operating systems. As an important part of QingCloud's open ecosystem, QingCloud Marketplace has worked together with its ecosystem partners to provide customers with diversified and high-quality vertical apps, and has expanded its app marketplace services to become one of the most important enterprise platforms for customers in industries such as finance, energy, transportation, education, medical care, and other Internet services.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to promote in-depth cooperation with QingCloud, and leverage its technology advantages to expand its product offerings to empower developers and enterprises to conduct high quality operations, sustainable development and effective monetization. The Company is progressively building a comprehensive and innovative ecosystem with more proactive partners in China.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • China’s New Policy Shaves $26 Billion Off Meituan’s Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan tumbled the most in nearly seven months after China issued new guidelines asking for food delivery platforms to cut fees, showing that investor angst over the nation’s tech giants remains high. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. In other words, the sell-off in Amplitude stock today isn't about the fundamentals of the business.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • What to do with your year-end bonus

    Business of Your Life Financial Planner Alicia Reiss joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how one should spend a year-end work bonus, tax implications, and long-term financial goals.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • Albemarle Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    With seemingly every car company on the planet working hard to bring a new electric vehicle model -- or 30 new EV models -- to market, you might think that right now would be an excellent time to be in the lithium business. After all, each of those electric vehicles is going to need a large rack of rechargeable batteries to run it, and since lithium is a key element in most of those batteries, it stands to reason that demand for the metal would be through the roof. Albemarle stock crashed by more than 18% at one point during the session, and the sell-off seems to be sticking for the most part, with the price still down about 17.6% as of 2:07 p.m. ET.

  • Stocks, Futures Advance on Planned Ukraine Talks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Friday and havens such as gold and bonds dipped as planned talks between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine alleviated some investor gloom about geopolitical risks.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From

  • These 10 Stocks Sell Off Hard As The World Braces For War

    Investors aren't waiting around for Russia's next move in Ukraine. They're finding S&P 500 stocks they don't want to own — and selling them.

  • Why Star Bulk Carriers Stock Popped Today

    Shares of ocean-going dry bulk cargo shipper Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock climbed on Thursday to close up 10% after reporting a massive increase in earnings year over year in its fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Heading into Q4, Wall Street estimates had Star Bulk pegged for $2.52 per share in earnings, but the company beat even that optimistic prediction with a stick. Revenues for the quarter surged 169% to $499.9 million, and with the tailwind of powerful profit margins on those revenues, Star Bulk sailed ahead to easily crush earnings estimates.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Down 3.6% Today

    There was no specific financial news from the company to cause this drop, but ongoing market volatility has growth stocks in retreat once again. The latest worry weighing on investors is geopolitical in nature, specifically the on-again off-again conflict brewing on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Today, it seems reports from a couple days ago that Russia was pulling troops off the border may not be true.

  • Nvidia Can’t Catch a Break. Why Its Stock Is Still a Buy.

    The chip maker delivered what Wall Street was expecting, and more, when it reported fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, and yet the stock is falling.

  • Intel Can Be the ‘Next Great Growth Story,’ CEO Pat Gelsinger Says

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said Thursday that the chip maker can be the stock market’s “next great growth story.” The comments came at an analyst meeting in San Francisco where Intel said it expects to increase its annual revenue growth to reach the 10% to 12% range by 2025. Gelsinger said that Intel (ticker: INTC) expects low single-digit overall revenue growth this year, accelerating into the mid-to-high single-digits in the 2023/2024 period, reaching the low double digit range in 2025 and 2026.