Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Aurora Mobile Limited
·21 min read
Aurora Mobile Limited
Aurora Mobile Limited

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were RMB80.4 million (US$11.3 million), a decrease of 11% year-over-year.

  • Cost of revenues was RMB26.4 million (US$3.7 million), an increase of 14% year-over-year.

  • Gross profit was RMB54.0 million (US$7.6 million), a decrease of 20% year-over-year.

  • Total operating expenses were RMB80.0 million (US$11.3 million), a decrease of 23% year-over-year.

  • Net loss was RMB20.7 million (US$2.9 million), compared with a net loss of RMB35.6 million for the same quarter last year.

  • Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders was RMB20.4 million (US$2.9 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB35.6 million for the same quarter last year.

  • Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB14.5 million (US$2.0 million), compared with a RMB26.2 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a negative RMB6.7 million (US$0.9 million), compared with a negative RMB16.1 million for the same quarter last year.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “While we continued to navigate through macro-economic uncertainties, Q3’2022 was a solid quarter for performance and financial measurements in most of our business lines. We are also actively expanding our footprint into overseas markets and prioritizing opportunities for future growth. We continued our cost control initiatives into the 3rd quarter and are very pleased with our progress. Here is a snapshot of some of the key results that we want to share with you:

  • Lowest operating expenses for the past 16 quarters since Q4 of 2018, at RMB80.0 million, down 23% year-over-year

  • Lowest net loss since Q3 of 2019, at RMB20.7 million, narrowed down by 42% year-over-year

  • Adjusted EBITDA at negative RMB6.7 million, significantly improved by 58% year-over-year

  • Deferred Revenue balance is the highest in the history of the Company, at RMB139.1 million

  • Total customer number up 71% year-over-year to 4,665

  • AR turnover days significantly improved by 8 days from 46 days in Q2’2022 to 38 days despite the tough business environment

Another encouraging sign is from the revenue perspective, as we saw sequential revenue growth in most of our business lines this quarter. While we are anticipating more recovery in growth, it’s still too early to call this a definite trend. However, the sequential growth in our business lines is a major positive sign for us. In Q3’2022, Developer Services revenues increased by 3% quarter-over-quarter to RMB57.0 million, which was mainly due to the increase in Subscription Services. Year-over-year Developer Services decreased by 12% mainly due to the weakness in Value-added Services, offset by the growth in Subscription Services.

Subscription Services revenues were RMB41.7 million, up 9% quarter-over-quarter and up 5% year-over-year. Subscription Services, our core business line, including JPUSH, Analytics, UMS and others, are products and services that help APP developers and enterprises to improve their operational efficiency. The increase in ARPU contributed to the growth in revenues, and we managed to further grow our customer base, signing up several well-known and sizable customers.

During Q3’2022, we saw the ad market demand further pressured and advertisers continuing to cut back budgets. Although we believe that these factors are temporary and the ad market is expected to bounce back, we are taking actions and continue to prioritize our resources on projects that will drive the most growth. With the launch of our AD Mediation Platform in Q2’2022, over 3 million daily active users (“DAU”) and over 40 APPs have joined our platform and we are anticipating more DAUs to join our platform in Q4’2022.

While we put some emphasis on coping with the near-term uncertainties, we consistently stay focused on our long-term strategy of expanding our business overseas since we believe that going overseas is becoming a substantial growth strategy for Chinese companies. After several months of our team’s effort, in mid-October we launched our overseas messaging service platform EngageLab, allowing developers to reach global users effectively and efficiently. This is a major milestone for us, since we can now help both the Chinese companies and overseas based companies to carry out refined and accurate user reach and engagement at low cost with high message delivery rates and conversion rates. I invite you to visit our website at www.Engagelab.com and see for yourselves.”

Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “We have also seen sequential growth in Vertical Applications revenues. Vertical Applications mainly consist of Financial Risk Management and Market Intelligence. Vertical applications revenues increased by 12% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 9% year-over-year.

Financial Risk Management Service revenues increased by 20% quarter-over-quarter to RMB14.4 million and decreased by 7% year-over-year. The Financial Risk Management sequential revenues growth was mainly due to the increase in customer numbers as demand has shown good growth over the quarters.

Our Market Intelligence Services also delivered strong revenue growth, up 23% quarter-over-quarter and 24% year-over-year to RMB8.9 million. During this quarter, we have further cemented our strategy to retain key account customers both from the PRC and overseas markets, and signed up numerous well-known customers.

As we mentioned earlier, tightening expense control has been the theme over the past few quarters. By doing so, we have achieved some very solid results to tide us through the tough times. We had another record low quarter for operating expenses at RMB80.0 million, down 23% year-over-year. All 3 components within the operating expense category have recorded year-over-year reductions.

Adjusted EBITDA (calculated as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, impairment of long-term investment and change in fair value of foreign currency swap contracts), improved by 58% year-over-year and 16% quarter-over-quarter respectively, to negative RMB6.7 million.

AR turnover days decreased from 46 days in Q2’2022 to 38 days in this quarter. Our disciplined accounting policy and cash collecting efforts ensure a timely collection of our accounts receivables. This is very important to mitigate the exposure to bad and doubtful debts during these particularly challenging times.

Last but not least, our deferred revenue balance which represents cash collected in advance from customers for future contract performance, recorded the highest balance in history of the Company at RMB139.1 million. Another angle on this matter, our deferred revenue balance has been continually growing and exceeded RMB100 million at quarter end for the 10th consecutive quarter. This demonstrates the excellent health conditions of our financial KPIs under the SAAS businesses.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB80.4 million (US$11.3 million), a decrease of 11% from RMB90.5 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 on overall macroeconomic conditions.

Cost of revenues was RMB26.4 million (US$3.7 million), an increase of 14% from RMB23.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to the increase in short message cost of RMB1.3 million and increase in technical service cost of RMB1.1 million.

Gross profit was RMB54.0 million (US$7.6 million), a decrease of 20% from RMB67.4 million in the same quarter of last year.

Total operating expenses were RMB80.0 million (US$11.3 million), a decrease of 23% from RMB103.7 million in the same quarter of last year.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB38.3 million (US$5.4 million), a decrease of 31% from RMB55.5 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB9.4 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB2.0 million decrease in technical service fee, a RMB2.9 million decrease in cloud cost, and a RMB1.4 million decrease in depreciation expense.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB24.2 million (US$3.4 million), a decrease of 18% from RMB29.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB3.2 million decrease in personnel costs and a RMB1.7 million decrease in marketing expense.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB17.6 million (US$2.5 million), a decrease of 7% from RMB18.8 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB0.7 million decrease in personnel costs and a RMB0.3 million decrease in travel and entertainment expense.

Loss from operations was RMB26.0 million (US$3.7 million), compared with RMB36.4 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net Loss was RMB20.7 million (US$2.9 million), compared with RMB35.6 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB14.5 million (US$2.0 million), compared with RMB26.2 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a negative RMB6.7 million (US$0.9 million), compared with a negative RMB16.1 million for the same quarter of last year.

The cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB108.1 million (US$15.2 million) as of September 30, 2022 compared with RMB284.6 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the short-term bank loan of RMB150.0 million was fully repaid in April 2022.

Update on Share Repurchase

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had repurchased a total of 947,749 ADS, of which 27,143 ADSs, or around US$27.9 thousand were repurchased during the third quarter in 2022 at the average purchase price of US$1.03.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI14552f1bcf6b41d7bfa6f2da3c115cb9

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website at https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, impairment of long-term investment and change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of land use right, income tax expenses/(benefits), share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, impairment of long-term investment and change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract.

The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.

The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

ir@jiguang.cn


Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com


In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com


Footnote:

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2022.


AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

90,517

 

 

76,147

 

 

80,431

 

 

11,307

 

 

256,126

 

 

241,908

 

 

34,007

 

Cost of revenues

 

(23,167

)

 

(22,673

)

 

(26,403

)

 

(3,712

)

 

(63,255

)

 

(75,904

)

 

(10,670

)

Gross profit

 

67,350

 

 

53,474

 

 

54,028

 

 

7,595

 

 

192,871

 

 

166,004

 

 

23,337

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

(55,511

)

 

(40,794

)

 

(38,275

)

 

(5,381

)

 

(161,730

)

 

(119,047

)

 

(16,735

)

Sales and marketing

 

(29,358

)

 

(23,326

)

 

(24,178

)

 

(3,399

)

 

(83,262

)

 

(73,787

)

 

(10,373

)

General and administrative

 

(18,831

)

 

(23,601

)

 

(17,569

)

 

(2,470

)

 

(65,523

)

 

(69,366

)

 

(9,751

)

Total operating expenses

 

(103,700

)

 

(87,721

)

 

(80,022

)

 

(11,250

)

 

(310,515

)

 

(262,200

)

 

(36,859

)

Loss from operations

 

(36,350

)

 

(34,247

)

 

(25,994

)

 

(3,655

)

 

(117,644

)

 

(96,196

)

 

(13,522

)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net

 

535

 

 

(2,667

)

 

(449

)

 

(63

)

 

(969

)

 

(3,713

)

 

(522

)

Interest income

 

1,668

 

 

388

 

 

276

 

 

39

 

 

4,998

 

 

1,915

 

 

269

 

Interest expenses

 

(1,936

)

 

(775

)

 

(194

)

 

(27

)

 

(6,914

)

 

(2,815

)

 

(396

)

Other (loss)/ income

 

(507

)

 

13,726

 

 

5,479

 

 

770

 

 

12,591

 

 

24,010

 

 

3,375

 

Change in fair value of structured deposits

 

-

 

 

3

 

 

49

 

 

7

 

 

20

 

 

52

 

 

7

 

Change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract

 

1,019

 

 

(677

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,924

 

 

764

 

 

107

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(35,571

)

 

(24,249

)

 

(20,833

)

 

(2,929

)

 

(104,994

)

 

(75,983

)

 

(10,682

)

Income tax (expenses)/ benefits

 

-

 

 

(139

)

 

110

 

 

15

 

 

(11

)

 

(25

)

 

(4

)

Net loss

 

(35,571

)

 

(24,388

)

 

(20,723

)

 

(2,914

)

 

(105,005

)

 

(76,008

)

 

(10,686

)

Less: net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

-

 

 

(972

)

 

(296

)

 

(42

)

 

-

 

 

(2,357

)

 

(331

)

Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders

 

(35,571

)

 

(23,416

)

 

(20,427

)

 

(2,872

)

 

(105,005

)

 

(73,651

)

 

(10,355

)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

 

(35,571

)

 

(23,416

)

 

(20,427

)

 

(2,872

)

 

(105,005

)

 

(73,651

)

 

(10,355

)

Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted

 

(0.45

)

 

(0.30

)

 

(0.26

)

 

(0.04

)

 

(1.33

)

 

(0.93

)

 

(0.13

)

Shares used in net loss per share computation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted

 

61,906,065

 

 

62,138,645

 

 

62,306,416

 

 

62,306,416

 

 

61,748,610

 

 

62,168,880

 

 

62,168,880

 

Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted

 

17,000,189

 

 

17,000,189

 

 

17,000,189

 

 

17,000,189

 

 

17,000,189

 

 

17,000,189

 

 

17,000,189

 

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

(294

)

 

3,519

 

 

3,472

 

 

488

 

 

360

 

 

7,300

 

 

1,026

 

Total other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax

 

(294

)

 

3,519

 

 

3,472

 

 

488

 

 

360

 

 

7,300

 

 

1,026

 

Total comprehensive loss

 

(35,865

)

 

(20,869

)

 

(17,251

)

 

(2,426

)

 

(104,645

)

 

(68,708

)

 

(9,660

)

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

-

 

 

(972

)

 

(296

)

 

(42

)

 

-

 

 

(2,357

)

 

(331

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders

 

(35,865

)

 

(19,897

)

 

(16,955

)

 

(2,384

)

 

(104,645

)

 

(66,351

)

 

(9,329

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

90,552

 

 

87,977

 

 

12,368

 

Restricted cash

 

164,030

 

 

137

 

 

19

 

Derivative assets

 

5,989

 

 

22

 

 

3

 

Short-term investments

 

30,000

 

 

20,000

 

 

2,812

 

Accounts receivable

 

43,860

 

 

32,167

 

 

4,522

 

Prepayments and other current assets

 

46,670

 

 

32,060

 

 

4,508

 

Amounts due from a related party

 

35

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total current assets

 

381,136

 

 

172,363

 

 

24,232

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term investments

 

141,926

 

 

142,908

 

 

20,090

 

Property and equipment, net

 

62,179

 

 

42,878

 

 

6,028

 

Intangible assets, net

 

5,398

 

 

25,191

 

 

3,541

 

Land use right

 

-

 

 

21,743

 

 

3,057

 

Goodwill

 

-

 

 

37,785

 

 

5,312

 

Other non-current assets

 

4,898

 

 

2,152

 

 

303

 

Total non-current assets

 

214,401

 

 

272,657

 

 

38,331

 

Total assets

 

595,537

 

 

445,020

 

 

62,563

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term loan

 

150,000

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Accounts payable

 

18,292

 

 

17,456

 

 

2,454

 

Deferred revenue and customer deposits

 

119,991

 

 

132,714

 

 

18,657

 

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

 

85,305

 

 

88,240

 

 

12,405

 

Amounts due to a related party

 

54

 

 

63

 

 

9

 

Total current liabilities

 

373,642

 

 

238,473

 

 

33,525

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

3,845

 

 

6,366

 

 

895

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

-

 

 

4,965

 

 

698

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

2,607

 

 

2,430

 

 

342

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

6,452

 

 

13,761

 

 

1,935

 

Total liabilities

 

380,094

 

 

252,234

 

 

35,460

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

-

 

 

31,582

 

 

4,440

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares

 

49

 

 

49

 

 

7

 

Treasury shares

 

-

 

 

(199

)

 

(28

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,021,961

 

 

1,034,272

 

 

145,396

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(819,018

)

 

(892,669

)

 

(125,489

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

12,451

 

 

19,751

 

 

2,777

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

215,443

 

 

161,204

 

 

22,663

 

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders’ equity

 

595,537

 

 

445,020

 

 

62,563

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(35,571

)

 

(24,388

)

 

(20,723

)

 

(2,914

)

 

(105,005

)

 

(76,008

)

 

(10,686

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

7,754

 

 

6,792

 

 

4,470

 

 

628

 

 

26,790

 

 

14,654

 

 

2,060

 

Reduction in force charges

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,712

 

 

241

 

 

-

 

 

5,903

 

 

830

 

Impairment of long-term investment

 

2,588

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,588

 

 

7,016

 

 

986

 

Change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract

 

(1,019

)

 

677

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(2,924

)

 

(764

)

 

(107

)

Adjusted net loss

 

(26,248

)

 

(16,919

)

 

(14,541

)

 

(2,045

)

 

(78,551

)

 

(49,199

)

 

(6,917

)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(35,571

)

 

(24,388

)

 

(20,723

)

 

(2,914

)

 

(105,005

)

 

(76,008

)

 

(10,686

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expenses/ (benefits)

 

-

 

 

139

 

 

(110

)

 

(15

)

 

11

 

 

25

 

 

4

 

Interest expenses

 

1,936

 

 

775

 

 

194

 

 

27

 

 

6,914

 

 

2,815

 

 

396

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

 

7,086

 

 

6,350

 

 

5,868

 

 

825

 

 

20,492

 

 

18,854

 

 

2,650

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,156

 

 

1,671

 

 

1,665

 

 

234

 

 

3,346

 

 

4,412

 

 

620

 

Amortization of land use right

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

183

 

 

26

 

 

-

 

 

183

 

 

26

 

EBITDA

 

(25,393

)

 

(15,453

)

 

(12,923

)

 

(1,817

)

 

(74,242

)

 

(49,719

)

 

(6,990

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

7,754

 

 

6,792

 

 

4,470

 

 

628

 

 

26,790

 

 

14,654

 

 

2,060

 

Reduction in force charges

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,712

 

 

241

 

 

-

 

 

5,903

 

 

830

 

Impairment of long-term investment

 

2,588

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,588

 

 

7,016

 

 

986

 

Change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract

 

(1,019

)

 

677

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(2,924

)

 

(764

)

 

(107

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

(16,070

)

 

(7,984

)

 

(6,741

)

 

(948

)

 

(47,788

)

 

(22,910

)

 

(3,221

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED SAAS BUSINESSES REVENUE

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Developer Services

 

64,677

 

 

55,249

 

 

57,003

 

 

8,014

 

 

178,285

 

 

172,009

 

 

24,181

 

Subscription

 

39,773

 

 

38,343

 

 

41,692

 

 

5,862

 

 

110,987

 

 

114,391

 

 

16,081

 

Value-Added Services

 

24,904

 

 

16,906

 

 

15,311

 

 

2,152

 

 

67,298

 

 

57,618

 

 

8,100

 

Vertical Applications

 

25,840

 

 

20,898

 

 

23,428

 

 

3,293

 

 

77,841

 

 

69,899

 

 

9,826

 

Total Revenue

 

90,517

 

 

76,147

 

 

80,431

 

 

11,307

 

 

256,126

 

 

241,908

 

 

34,007

 

Gross Profits

 

67,350

 

 

53,474

 

 

54,028

 

 

7,595

 

 

192,871

 

 

166,004

 

 

23,337

 

Gross Margin

 

74.4%

 

 

70.2%

 

 

67.2%

 

 

67.2%

 

 

75.3%

 

 

68.6%

 

 

68.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


