Aurora Mobile Limited Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Aurora Mobile Limited
·1 min read
In this article:
  • JG
Aurora Mobile Limited
Aurora Mobile Limited

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022. The annual report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@jiguang.cn.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


