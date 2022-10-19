U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

Aurora Mobile to Participate in the Joint Development of a Public Service Platform for Testing and Certification of Mobile Apps

Aurora Mobile Limited
·4 min read
Aurora Mobile Limited
Aurora Mobile Limited

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it will participate in the joint development of a public service platform for the testing and certification of mobile apps (the “Platform”) initiated by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (“MIIT”). The development of the Platform, which officially started recently, is undertaken by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (“CAICT”).

In the next two years, under the guidance and support of the Information and Communications Management Bureau and the Department of Science and Technology at MIIT, Aurora Mobile will join forces with CAICT and nine companies including Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and ByteDance to jointly develop the Platform. Aurora Mobile has signed the letter of responsibility for the development of the Platform.

The Platform is designed to play the following roles in the future. First, it will provide guidance for the development of a good mobile internet ecosystem with focus on the whole process of app design, R&D and marketing. It will also promote the supply of high-quality and secure apps, and help the industry develop with openness, innovation, and compliance. Second, it will help carry out refined and efficient supervision and governance, to improve the technical capabilities of app testing, monitoring, risk warning, traceability certification and data mining by leveraging the integrated strengths of industry leading enterprises. And third, it will serve as a public service platform featuring joint development and engagement. With a user-friendly interface, it will provide diversified convenient public services to enterprises including information sharing, app testing and certification, personnel training and technological innovation to further promote the development of the industry.

Going forward, the Company will be actively engaged in the joint development of the Platform, ensure compliant operations and make contributions to the healthy development of the mobile ecosystem.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

 


