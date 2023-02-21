U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

Aurora Mobile Partners with Baidu ERNIE Bot to Develop a Full Range of AI-Driven Interactive Marketing Products

·4 min read
Aurora Mobile Limited

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced it has become one of the first ecosystem partners of ERNIE Bot, a generative AI chatbot developed by Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU, 09888.HK).

The Company will access ERNIE Bot and apply Baidu’s leading intelligent dialogue technology in its customer engagement and marketing technology services. This initiative is an additional step in Aurora Mobile's implementation of its AI-driven strategy with the support and empowerment of leading AI chatbot technologies.

Baidu has been actively developing AI for more than a decade. ERNIE Bot was developed based on its industrial-level knowledge-enhanced ERNIE model, which is capable of deep semantic understanding and content generation across multiple modalities and languages, and has great potential in various fields such as question-and-answer search, content creation, and intelligent office. ERNIE Bot will access Baidu Smart Cloud. In the future, enterprises will be able to use ERNIE Bot service through Baidu Smart Cloud to empower various applications.

As an ecosystem partner, Aurora Mobile will be given priority for internal testing with ERNIE Bot and will integrate ERNIE Bot in its products. Moving ahead, the Company will cooperate with Baidu in related product development, standards formulation, and jointly develop AI-driven solutions to address enterprises’ needs in omni-channel user engagement leveraging technology sharing, training and joint marketing.

Many renowned companies have joined the ERNIE Bot ecosystem including iQIYI, Jidu Automobile, Xiaodu, Yuxin Technology, Hand Enterprise Solutions, Kingdee Software, BabyBus, Zhaopin, and pcauto.com.cn.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com


