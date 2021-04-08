Aurora Mobile Partners with Chinese Online Marketplace Weidian to Jointly Promote AI-powered Smart Marketing

SHENZHEN, China., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Beijing Koudai Fashion Technology Co., Ltd., also known as Weidian, to jointly develop digital marketing, digital “new retail”, and intelligent connected systems. Leveraging its leading artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and strong analytical capabilities, Aurora Mobile will help Weidian facilitate an integrated and end-to-end ecosystem that serves merchants, developers, brands and consumers.



Established in May 2011 and after a decade-long period of development, Weidian has transformed from a software platform, where merchants can easily set up their online business using their mobile phones, to an integrated online marketplace with various service offerings for merchants. Weidian is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve success with its powerful e-commerce ecosystem which consists of various APPs including Weidian Community, Weidian Shop Manager Edition, Weidian Mall Edition, Weidian Distribution and Weidian Park, offering digital marketing and software services for merchants. At present, there are nearly 90 million merchants on Weidian’s platform offering more than 3 billion goods and services, and has an annual gross merchandise volume of over RMB100 billion.

With today’s consumer appetite for AI-powered smart shopping experiences growing rapidly, the technology strengths of related service providers have become one of the most important challenges for competitiveness in the e-commerce space. Through the partnership with Weidian, Aurora Mobile will use its AI and machine learning technology-based digital marketing capabilities, to help Weidian service its merchants more effectively by improving operational efficiency across the entire customer journey from marketing to after-sales services. Both companies have shown full confidence in the success of the collaboration and will jointly explore more opportunities in the smart marketing sector.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China and was listed on Nasdaq in July 2018. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecom, new energy vehicle, community buying-group and local on-demand delivery sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, Dongfeng Motor, Nice Tuan, Dada Now and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

