Aurora Mobile Partners with Konica Minolta to Help Optimize User Experience

Aurora Mobile Limited
·4 min read
Aurora Mobile Limited
Aurora Mobile Limited

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Konica Minolta Office Systems (China) Co., Ltd. (“Konica Minolta”). Aurora Mobile will help Konica Minolta improve user engagement and interaction with its leading notification messaging services.

Under the partnership, the Company will leverage its artificial intelligence (“AI”) driven technology, machine learning-based notification messaging services and intelligent operational analytics, to help Konica Minolta carry out multi-channel user reach and engagement. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trustworthy robust technology and services that Aurora Mobile offers to renowned multinational companies. Going forward, the two companies will further explore cooperation opportunities in the field of intelligent short-distance mobility.

Established in 2005, Konica Minolta is a wholly-owned Chinese subsidiary of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TYO:4902), a Japanese multinational technology company. Based on a customer-centric business philosophy and a genuine belief that creativity changes the world, Konica Minolta continues to innovate products and provide customers with personalized digital solutions and high-quality after-sales services. Konica Minolta so far has offered high-efficiency, integrated value-added digital services to customers in various industries such as manufacturing, medical care, finance and insurance, logistics, and education.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com


