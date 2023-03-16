U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

Aurora Mobile Partners with Rainbow to Jointly Promote Smart Retail

Aurora Mobile Limited
·5 min read
Aurora Mobile Limited
Aurora Mobile Limited

SHENZHEN, China, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced it has signed a strategic agreement with Rainbow Digital Commercial Co., Ltd. (002419.SZ) (“Rainbow”). Leveraging its push notification solution JPush, the Company will provide Rainbow with intelligent messaging services to jointly promote smart retail.

Founded in 1984, Rainbow is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and has been among the top 100 retail chains in China with leading capabilities in retail technology development and operations. With the development of new retail, Rainbow is one of the first in the industry to transform the traditional retail model into an integrated online-to-offline smart retail model based on its strategy focusing on digitalization, shopping experience optimization, and supply chain. Rainbow launched its app to provide consumers with a more convenient shopping experience.

JPush helps Rainbow improve the efficiency of user operations.

With the JPush solution, Rainbow can accurately deliver differentiated messaging content based on consumer needs at different stages, providing consumers with product and discount information tailored to their needs, increasing user stickiness while avoiding disturbing all users.

For active users, JPush supports full message lifecycle query, enabling message funnel analysis and loss analysis in terms of different messaging platforms and channels. Based on real-time activity monitoring of active users, JPush provides Rainbow with post-message performance analysis and improvement suggestions to facilitate decision making.

In addition, various message formats are available in the JPush solution, such as notification bar, large text, large picture, notification drawer, full-screen notification, feed, pop-up and customized formats, for the Rainbow app to push notifications to users. JPush supports 9 message models including custom messages, rich media messages, in-app reminder messages, short video messages and LBS messages, allowing messages to be fully customized to Rainbow users' app usage habits. As such, JPush can provide Rainbow with appropriate message models and message formats catering for different scenarios to effectively improve message delivery and increase the repurchase rate of active users.

JPush provides multi-channel messaging within milliseconds.

JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and WinPhone, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, HONOR, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. With its architecture proven to be able to support tens of billions of daily visits, JPush provides stable and secure push notification services, helping Rainbow app to fully satisfy its user reach requirements and improve user experience.

As a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, Aurora Mobile has provided services to a number of top retailers. Going forward, the Company will work together with Rainbow to explore additional opportunities in the smart retail area and help Rainbow accelerate digital transformation and promote the development of smart retail in China.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com


