U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.50
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,584.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,731.75
    -32.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.50
    -3.30 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.81
    -2.53 (-2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.60
    -6.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1011
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.31
    -1.26 (-5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6380
    -0.6820 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,018.44
    +930.37 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.66
    +29.71 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.65
    -17.73 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Aurora Mobile Receives RMB9.25 Million in Special Support Funding from the Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission, to Develop a Leading AI+SaaS Service Platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aurora Mobile Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JG
Aurora Mobile Limited
Aurora Mobile Limited

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that its "Mobile Big Data SaaS Service Platform Construction and Industrialization Project" (the "Project") has passed the “completion-based check and acceptance” from the Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission. The Project also received a special support funding of RMB9.25 million from the government. The funding and recognition for this landmark Project demonstrates Aurora Mobile’s commitment to lead and empower the industry’s development through multi-party cooperation, together with the support of the Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission whose goal is to promote industrialization and growth of the digital economy in Shenzhen.

The Project has 10 technical patents, more than 50PB of data storage capacity and a system that can forecast and generate smart results with high accuracies from real-time deep learning. All the information is then used to improve decision-making by modelling the smart platform into various business scenarios.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China, Aurora Mobile has always placed a high value on compliance, information security and personal data protection. By doing so, the Company has developed a strict compliance review system, covering product development all the way through to launch. Presently, the Company has obtained a number of professional certificates, including the "Information System Security Level 3 Protection", "ISO 27001 Information Security Management System Certification", "SDK Security Certificate", "SDK Information Security Certificate" and Data Security Governance Certification (DSG). In addition, the Company provides regular security and privacy protection training courses to developers, helping them to quickly understand compliance-related content and offers one-stop information security and compliance consulting services.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will embrace continuous innovation and focus on the needs of developers and businesses in improving operations, driving growth and monetization. With a wide range of product iterations and enriched service offerings, the Company is committed to providing developers and businesses with a fast, accessible and easily scalable intelligent service platform. At the same time, Aurora Mobile has been actively participating in the country's industrial innovation value chain initiatives, developing plans for strategic emerging industries, and working hand-in-hand with partners to promote and support the digital economy in China.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


Recommended Stories

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Stocks in focus: Nikola, Spotify, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several of the day's trending stock stories, including Google's new billing system for Spotify.

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • How the U.S. and allies can freeze Russian gold

    The U.S. and its allies said Thursday they're moving to block financial transactions with Russia's Central Bank that involve gold, aiming to further restrict the country's ability to use its international reserves because of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin has been building his gold stockpile since 2014.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Is Said to Near Settlement With Activist Cohen

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Ryan Cohen is nearing a settlement at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. that would see three new directors appointed to the retailer’s board, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling F

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Russian Tycoons Add $3 Billion to Wealth as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Mosco

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting A 52-Week Low?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Putin’s roubles for Russian gas demand is ‘security threat’

    Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher; Pound falls against dollar Ben Marlow: Time to boycott Western companies still operating in Russia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Edward ‘Ned’ Johnson, Former Fidelity CEO and Fund Pioneer, Dies

    Fidelity's Edward Johnson was instrumental in shaping the asset-management industry and allowing Main Street investors to participate in the stock market like institutional investors.

  • Europe Stocks, U.S. Futures Waver; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. equity futures struggled for traction on Friday as investors evaluated economic risks from Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening and Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos Rise as Russia Mulls Bitcoin for Oil Payments; Dogecoin Rallies

    Bitcoin (BTC) is rising alongside a 6% rally in dogecoin (DOGE). Meme stocks are also outperforming in equity markets, reflecting improved appetite for risk among investors. DeFi tokens are lagging, but could catch up with broader upswings in price.