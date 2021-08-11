U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.25
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,156.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,002.50
    -42.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.60
    -3.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.18
    -0.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.40
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.97
    +0.25 (+1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3807
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7700
    +0.2300 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,161.28
    +294.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.94
    +905.26 (+373.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.16
    +28.12 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Aurora Mobile Releases 2Q2021 State of the Internet Research Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aurora Mobile Limited
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today released its self-published 2Q2021 State of the Internet Research Report, which provides a comprehensive look at the data statistics of China’s Internet industry mobile apps with insights on the overall app market, performance of popular apps, analysis on hot topics and niche markets.

The report’s key insights include:

  • The average number of apps installed per device continued to grow: In the second quarter of 2021, the total number of app installations per capita of mobile netizens continued to rise, reaching 66, and the average daily app usage time per capita was 5.1 hours, a decrease of 0.2 hours from the previous quarter and a decrease of 0.9 hours from the same period last year.

  • On overall time spent, short video continues to gain share: In the second quarter of 2021, the user time spent for the short video industry accounted for 29.8%, compared to 20.4% in the instant messaging industry which was in second place. In addition, online video time spent continued its downward trend, with Q2 accounting for 7.3%, compared with the previous quarter this was lower by 0.7%, and a decrease of 1.6% compared with the same period last year.

  • Online Grocery Comparison – Dingdong vs Miss Fresh: At the end of June 2021, two fresh produce e-commerce and logistics platforms, Dingdong and Miss Fresh, were listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, respectively. In the second quarter, MAU of the two platforms increased significantly. In June 2021, MAU of Dingdong reached 9.5 million, and DAU reached 6.7 million.

    From June’s active users based on city distribution, MAU of Miss Fresh in first-tier cities accounted for 60.6%, with 29.4% majority stake of users from Beijing. MAU in first-tier cities of Dingdong reached 50.0%, with the largest portion of 27% of users in Shanghai.

  • App usage and sales trends of China’s EV Market: In the past year, sales continued to show an upward trend for Tesla China and three new domestic car manufacturers namely Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto. In June 2021, the monthly sales of these three major domestic EV companies increased significantly compared with the same period last year, but there was still a big gap in sales volume compared to Tesla China.

    In June 2021, MAU of Tesla app reached 764,000, an increase of 2.2 times on a year-over-year comparison, and MAU of Xpeng Auto app reached 152,000, an increase of 2.3 times.

For a free copy of Aurora Mobile’s 2Q2021 Internet Research Report, please visit https://www.jiguang.cn/reports/542. For more detailed information regarding this report, please contact Alan Wong: alan.wong@jiguang.cn

About Aurora Mobile Limited
Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com



Recommended Stories

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps ‘Open Mind’ on China Shares After Dumping Them

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood said valuations of Chinese stocks will likely remain depressed for a while, but she isn’t shutting the door on them.“So is China now uninvestable?” the head of Ark Investment Management said on a webinar hosted by the firm Tuesday. “Well, I would say in any of the areas that we’re looking at right now, the multiple structure, the valuation structure of those companies is down and probably not going to come back very quickly, may even go down more.”“But,” she said later

  • Moderna’s stock price is ‘ridiculous,’ says BofA analyst

    Shares of Moderna Inc. have so much that the biotechnology company's valuation is "unjustifiable on a fundamental basis," said analyst Geoff Meacham on Tuesday, as his analysis suggests the stock could fall more than 75% from current levels.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • Telcos Seek Killer App to Recoup Billions Spent on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- About a decade ago, mobile carriers poured billions of dollars into high-speed 4G networks only to see technology giants such as Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google walk away with most of the profits fueled by social media. As operators plow even more cash into 5G, they are betting on a futuristic concept in hope of a fair share of the returns this time.Telecommunications companies are looking to build a platform based on the metaverse, an idea that inspired “Ready Player One” an

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Pfizer shares hit record high with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

    Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • These 7 Warren Buffett quotes can help you stay sane in today's manic market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • Moderna, BioNTech Record Rally Loses Steam on Biotech Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE backed off recent record-setting highs amid a slump in biotech stocks Tuesday.Moderna’s shares whipsawed and fell 5.7%, the most in three months, amid a broader selloff in tech and healthcare stocks. They briefly breached $200 billion in market value earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Biotech Index, which Moderna has a nearly 15% weighting on, dropped 1.6%, the steepest decline in more than two weeks.Prior to today’s slump, the

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving Today Despite Q2 Beats

    Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) was having a terrible Tuesday, with its stock trading down by nearly 17% in late afternoon action. This doesn't necessarily mean the end of bardoxolone; Reata believes that "each of the identified issues is addressable with additional data and analyses."

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Tanked by 24% on Tuesday

    SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was anything but happy on Tuesday. A disappointing earnings report wiped the grins off investor faces, with the stock price cratering by slightly over 24% on the day. For its second quarter, the results of which were published Monday after market hours, SmileDirectClub booked $174 million in revenue, which was nearly 63% higher compared with the same period last year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Coinbase Earnings Crushed Estimates. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase beat second-quarter forecasts, but a tepid outlook may be weighing on the shares.