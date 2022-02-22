U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

Aurora Mobile to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 3, 2022

Aurora Mobile Limited
·2 min read
  • JG
Aurora Mobile Limited
Aurora Mobile Limited

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Aurora Mobile’s management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: https://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6088538

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time, March 10, 2022. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

U.S. Toll Free:

1-855-452-5696

Passcode:

6088538

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website at https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


