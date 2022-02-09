U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

Aurora Mobile Wins 2021 Leading SaaS Enterprise Award in the 5th China Software and Information Service Industry Annual Billboard

Aurora Mobile Limited
·6 min read
In this article:
  • JG

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it was recently recognized as the Leading SaaS Enterprise in the ”2021 Fifth China Software and Information Service Industry Annual Billboard” (the “Annual Billboard”), an initiative by the Information Observation Network.

The 2021 Annual Billboard aims to recognize outstanding products, services, solutions, enterprises and influential people across a variety of new and innovative technology including 5G application, industrial Internet, network security, cloud computing, AI, and the Internet of Things, which the organization believes will further promote the development and advancement of these sectors and other related industries.

Since the Annual Billboard was launched five years ago, it has attracted extensive attention and influence across the industry. The organizing committee received applications from more than 600 enterprises in 2021. Based on the principles of "fairness, impartiality and openness", candidates were selected by the organizing committee after a preliminary selection and subsequently participated in rounds of online voting and rigorous evaluation by an expert committee. The whole selection process was completed in nearly 4 months. Given the Company's excellent performance, Aurora Mobile was selected as the 2021 Leading SaaS Enterprise in China's Software and Information Service Industry, a testament of the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for its robust technical capabilities and services.

As a leading developer service provider in China, Aurora Mobile has developed solid capabilities including data integration & analysis, and AI-powered algorithms based on more than a decade of in-depth experience, push notification and other technical fields. The Company helps businesses and developers effectively improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize their applications.

In 2021, Aurora Mobile launched the 2.0 version of its key product, JG Unification Messaging System ("JG UMS"), and a free version of JG UMS on the public cloud, both of which have been well received by users. As an innovative messaging management middle office, JG UMS integrates nine major messaging channels, including mobile apps, Short Message Service (“SMS”), emails, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, enterprise WeChat, Alipay mini-programs, DingTalk and 5G messaging. It helps businesses address the increasing demands on push notification services, improve the efficiency of user acquisition, user engagement and retention rate, and save on operating costs and SMS related expenses. The customers of JG UMS include China Merchants Fund, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals, UU Paotui and other companies.

In addition to JG UMS, the Company's video service product Video-as-a-Service (“JG VaaS”) has been growing in popularity due to its versatility in this space. In recent years, short videos for a wide range of audiences, personalized communication and social attributes have been growing in demand for applications that attract Gen Z consumers, the main targets for online content entertainment. The capabilities to quickly acquire short videos and disseminate trending content have become top priorities for developers and businesses. JG VaaS has been able to address this demand by providing high-quality short videos tailored to extensive and evolving users’ needs. With more than 100,000 contracted content producers, JG VaaS has a pool of over 130 million short videos with 200,000+ daily updates. Users can easily enjoy the video content via API or by installing the JG VaaS SDK. According to the Company's internally-generated statistics, the average user time spent per day increased by 120 seconds for apps powered by JG VaaS, while the 7-day retention rate of these apps also increased by 11% for new users.

In 2022, Aurora Mobile remains committed to offering diversified high-quality services to mobile app developers and businesses, helping them stay ahead of growing demands for operational efficiency, and work hand-in-hand to generate business growth and drive monetization efforts.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


