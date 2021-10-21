U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

Aurora Mobile's JPush Private Cloud Receives Product Compatibility Certification for Galaxy Kirin and China Standard Kirin

Aurora Mobile Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that one of its core products, JPush Private Cloud (“JPush Cloud”), has passed the product compatibility certifications for Galaxy Kirin and China Standard Kirin, which are the two core operating systems of Kirin Software Co., Ltd. (“Kirin Software”). The certification of JPush Cloud meets the general compatibility requirements, performance and reliability that enterprise applications need to run on systems like Galaxy Kirin and China Standard Kirin, ecosystems developed by Kirin Software.

As part of China’s “Key Software Producing Enterprises within the National Program”, Kirin Software is committed to promote the development of leading China-made operating systems and has obtained the relevant enterprise and product qualifications on national technology for civilian use. With its safe and reliable core operating system technology, Kirin Software continues to develop innovative products for general applications and specialized requirements including server operating systems, desktop operating systems, embedded operating systems, Kirin Cloud, and secure email products.

At present, independent and China-made technologies are crucial for the national development strategy of China and have become key areas for the government to encourage and support high-tech innovation. As a domestic frontrunner in the push notification sector, Aurora Mobile has been exploring mobile development extensively for over a decade and continues to promote innovation and the long-term value of advanced technology. The Company seeks to leverage its self-developed technologies to help mobile developers improve on operational efficiency, grow and monetize their applications more efficiently. It has successively launched a series of services including push notifications, one-click verification, instant messaging, statistics and analytics services, traffic monetization (JG Alliance), JG VaaS, JG UMS and other services.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “JPush Private Cloud provides multi-channel push notification distribution, comprehensive analytical operation monitoring, seamless message recall, and features high concurrency and high availability among its many functions. The compatibility of JPush with Kirin Software's two core operating systems once again demonstrates Aurora Mobile's leading advantage in the field of mobile development services tailored for mobile developers.”

Moving forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to accelerate its product compatibility certification process in order to create more safe and reliable products and services for a new generation of China-made information technology systems, and fully embrace this new wave of technology innovations.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


